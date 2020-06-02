Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 02:30 PM

NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect almost every facet of life and, for the NFL, another change in policy has come as a result.

The league on Tuesday informed its 32 clubs that training camps will be conducted only at team facilities this season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

This directive removes the possibility of teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania), Dallas Cowboys (Oxnard, California), Indianapolis Colts (Westfield, Indiana), and others from traveling to remote sites to hold their training camps. Typically, these teams would hold their camps at such sites before finishing preseason preparations at their facilities and conducting regular-season practices at those same facilities.

Often, operating training camp at remote sites opens possibilities for better fan access and interaction, a larger footprint for teams whose headquarters exist in confined metropolitan spaces and more fields to work on. The existence of additional field space allows teams to spread out their expanded, 90-man rosters for better work opportunities with each practice, drill and repetition. Some remote locations also provide teams with easily accessible lodging to keep the entire operation relatively contained and focused on the task at hand.

None of this is unachievable from a team facility; it just boils down to the preference of each team. The Cowboys have a fantastic, state-of-the-art facility in Frisco, Texas, that will work just fine for the team. They just won't get to interact with their Southern California fan base.

With player and organizational safety at the forefront of most planning efforts amid the pandemic, fan interaction and access will have to be set aside for a period in which it wasn't likely many fans were going to be able to attend anyway. While restrictions on fan attendance are yet to be known, forcing teams to centralize at their facilities allows the clubs to better prepare and ensure the safest environment for their players as they work toward gainful employment in the NFL in 2020.

Related Content

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official. The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Anthony Lynn calls for action following week of protests
news

Anthony Lynn calls for action following week of protests

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn hasn't put out a public statement addressing the tumultuous week of nationwide protests that have occurred following George Floyd's death in Minnesota because he wants to do more than just speak. He did take the time to speak on Tuesday, though, and understandably didn't mince words.
Trent Williams, vet of average QB play, thinks Jimmy G 'is awesome'
news

Trent Williams, vet of average QB play, thinks Jimmy G 'is awesome'

Following his trade to San Francisco after sitting out all of last season, Williams told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he thinks Jimmy Garoppolo is among the top tier of QBs heading into 2020.
Frank Reich on backfield: 'Respect' for returning starter Marlon Mack
news

Frank Reich on backfield: 'Respect' for returning starter Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts may have drafted Jonathan Taylor, but head coach Frank Reich noted that incumbent Marlon Mack shouldn't be counted out from retaining the starting job.
Josh Norman, Josh McCown create dialogue on race in America
news

Josh Norman, Josh McCown create dialogue on race in America

In wake of the ongoing protests around the country following the death of George Floyd, NFL Total Access committed its time on Monday to focus on the issues at hand.
Baltimore Ravens offense lines up against the Los Angeles Rams defense during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Ravens defeated the Rams 45-6. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Ravens commit funds for social justice reform in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community in wake of the country-wide protests following George Floyd's death.
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III injures thigh helping friend move

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III suffered a thigh injury while involved in an off-field incident helping a friend move.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
news

Clemson WR Justyn Ross to miss 2020 season with spinal issue

Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney announced wide receiver Justyn Ross needs surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine, and will miss the 2020 college football season. Ross is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Demario Davis: We have to change the way we police in U.S.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis, who is a prominent member of the Players Coalition, joined NFL Network on Monday to discuss the nationwide protests related to the death of George Floyd.
49ers CEO: We need to 'be a beacon of hope and of light' 
news

49ers CEO: We need to 'be a beacon of hope and of light' 

Two days removed from donating $1 million toward organizations creating change, 49ers CEO Jed York said he hopes teams can use their platforms to facilitate progress.
Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky has taken QB competition 'head-on'
news

Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky has taken QB competition 'head-on'

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Monday on "Good Morning Football" that Mitchell Trubisky has handled the signing of Nick Foles well and expects the two QBs to compete for the job whenever offseason workouts begin. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL