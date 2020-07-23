Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation

Surprise, surprise, Antonio Brown doesn't actually want to retire.

The free-agent receiver, who two days ago suggested on Twitter he was retiring -- for the umpteenth time -- indicated on Instagram he wants to continue playing and called for the NFL to conclude its personal conduct investigations.

"@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months," Brown wrote. "You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag (its) feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you @nfl let's get this thing moving! We've got history to make!! #Himmothy."

Brown played one game in New England last year before he was cut. The release came after sending intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The intimidation allegation is one of several off-field incidents for which the NFL is investigating Brown. The league is also looking into civil claims of sexual assault and rape against the 32-year-old receiver. In addition, the wideout pleaded no contest in June to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

The NFL has yet to conclude its investigations.

Brown remains subject to potential suspension when the probes are closed. If Brown signs a contract with a club, he could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which is essentially paid leave. Any team considering signing Brown would be wary of making a commitment to the Pro Bowler without the investigation being finished, and any potential punishment handed down.