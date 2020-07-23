Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 08:15 AM

Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Surprise, surprise, Antonio Brown doesn't actually want to retire.

The free-agent receiver, who two days ago suggested on Twitter he was retiring -- for the umpteenth time -- indicated on Instagram he wants to continue playing and called for the NFL to conclude its personal conduct investigations.

"@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months," Brown wrote. "You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag (its) feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you @nfl let's get this thing moving! We've got history to make!! #Himmothy."

Brown played one game in New England last year before he was cut. The release came after sending intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The intimidation allegation is one of several off-field incidents for which the NFL is investigating Brown. The league is also looking into civil claims of sexual assault and rape against the 32-year-old receiver. In addition, the wideout pleaded no contest in June to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

The NFL has yet to conclude its investigations.

Brown remains subject to potential suspension when the probes are closed. If Brown signs a contract with a club, he could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which is essentially paid leave. Any team considering signing Brown would be wary of making a commitment to the Pro Bowler without the investigation being finished, and any potential punishment handed down.

If the league finishes its investigations soon, as requested, perhaps Brown's latest retirement will last as long as his previous plans to leave the NFL.

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal

The trove of first-round pick signing their rookie deals continues. Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is the latest to agree to his deal Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports the four-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus.
Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas' newest No. 88 has reached an agreement on his first contract. The Cowboys and receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $14.01 million.
Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade

The Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason left Adam Thielen and a bunch of question marks in Minnesota's receiver room. Thielen explains why he believes the group could surprise in 2020.

Tom Brady reports to Bucs' facility today for COVID-19 test

Tom Brady reported for duty in Tampa. The new Buccaneers quarterback arrived for the first time at the team's facility Thursday morning. Per protocol set forth from the NFL and NFLPA, the first days of players reporting are simply to take COVID-19 tests.
Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

Chase Young, the top defender selected in the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 2 overall, signed his rookie contract Thursday morning.
Buccaneers agree to terms with 13th-overall pick Tristan Wirfs

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on the first-rounder's four-year, fully guaranteed $16.23M contract with a fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'

The Raiders have spent the last few years looking less like the Silver and Black and more like something else. Owner Mark Davis believes WR Henry Ruggs III will help usher in a return to their historically successful, and speedy, ways.
Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalizing multi-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach.
Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games in 2020

All fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan Wednesday.
NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

The NFLPA on Wednesday announced that eight teams' infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been approved.
Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen. The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer.
