Antonio Brown tweets that he is done playing football

It's not the first time Brown has threatened to retire. Last September, he famously said he would not be playing any longer after being cut by the New England Patriots as sides haggled over the guarantees in his contract.

Before that "retirement," Brown threatened to quit amid a helmet squabble with the Raiders. Eventually, after coming to peace on the helmet issue, the team granted the receiver his desired release right before the start of the season.

Brown also tweeted an expletive-laden message in November that he would "never play" again after being treated "unfairly." The tweet has since been deleted.

Brown played one game in New England last year before he was cut after sending intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The intimidation accusation is one of several off-field incidents for which the NFL is investigating Brown. The league is also probing civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown. In addition, the wideout pleaded no contest earlier in June to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

The NFL has not announced punishment on any of these issues as it continues to investigate.

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have been among the teams that have had internal discussions about the possibility of signing Brown. With most teams anticipating an eventual suspension, no deal seemed imminent.