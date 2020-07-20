Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 03:22 PM

Antonio Brown tweets that he is done playing football

Antonio Brown is apparently retiring, again.

The former Pro Bowl receiver posted a series of tweets Monday saying he's done with the NFL.

It's not the first time Brown has threatened to retire. Last September, he famously said he would not be playing any longer after being cut by the New England Patriots as sides haggled over the guarantees in his contract.

Before that "retirement," Brown threatened to quit amid a helmet squabble with the Raiders. Eventually, after coming to peace on the helmet issue, the team granted the receiver his desired release right before the start of the season.

Brown also tweeted an expletive-laden message in November that he would "never play" again after being treated "unfairly." The tweet has since been deleted.  

Brown played one game in New England last year before he was cut after sending intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The intimidation accusation is one of several off-field incidents for which the NFL is investigating Brown. The league is also probing civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown. In addition, the wideout pleaded no contest earlier in June to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

The NFL has not announced punishment on any of these issues as it continues to investigate.

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have been among the teams that have had internal discussions about the possibility of signing Brown. With most teams anticipating an eventual suspension, no deal seemed imminent.

Now Brown is evidently taking his name out of the running. Unless he changes his mind. Again.

Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene (4) runs back a kick against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Dolphins agree to terms with 30th-overall pick Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins signed their third and final first-round draft pick, inking No. 30 pick CB Noah Igbinoghene.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) lines up during pregame warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Cameron Jordan: 'Nothing in me' says Saints aren't title-caliber team

Saints standout DE Cam Jordan is a firm believer that the time is now for New Orleans to win a championship.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chris Jones 'had a feeling' deal would happen after Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told reporters Monday that he "had a feeling" that his contract would happen after Patrick Mahomes' signed his record deal.
General view of the interior of MetLife Stadium during an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won, 32-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Giants, Jets to play without fans at MetLife Stadium in 2020

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that "his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice."
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers speak to clear air after RB's trade request

Running back Raheem Mostert spoke to a high-ranking member of the 49ers' organization to clear the air and get on the same page moving forward after he made a trade request.
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'anxious' to see new secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open training camp next week and once practices begin there is one position group that especially will have GM Mike Mayock's eye: the secondary.
Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor

The Eagles locked up first-round pick Jalen Reagor ahead of training camp. The team announced it agreed to terms with the No. 21 overall pick on Monday. Ian Rapoport reports that the four-year deal is worth $13.3 million.  
Raiders owner Mark Davis won't attend home games if fans can't
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis won't attend home games if fans can't

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn't plan to attend home games if his fans are barred from the stadium: "I won't go if the fans can't go, and the way it looks right now there won't be any fans at our games."
Chiefs, Texans rookies report to team facilities Monday
news

Chiefs, Texans rookies report to team facilities Monday

It's reporting day for rookies of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be far from a normal first day of work, however.
Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars
news

Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars

Fresh off a Super Bowl-winning season, the Kansas City Chiefs rewarded Patrick Mahomes with the biggest contract in the NFL, but WR Tyreek Hill thinks his QB is worth even more.
NFL proposes playing just one preseason game in 2020
news

NFL proposes playing just one preseason game in 2020

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the NFL's latest proposal to the NFLPA, which includes just one preseason game in 2020.
