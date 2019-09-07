That was quick: Antonio Brown signing with Patriots

Brown cannot play in the Patriots' season opener on Sunday night against the Steelers because he was not on the roster by 4 p.m. EST, but he will be eligible to debut with his new team -- his third in less than a calendar year -- in Week 2 against the host Miami Dolphins. According to Rapoport, via a league spokesman, Brown will not be allowed be around his teammates in any capacity in Week 1 because he is "not officially a member of the team."