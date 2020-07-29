Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 01:42 PM

Lamar Jackson 'still hoping' Ravens add WR Antonio Brown

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Antonio Brown said he was retiring, then retracted such a sentiment earlier this month. At least one star quarterback hopes his next step will be to sign with a team -- his team.

Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson spent a little bit of his offseason training with Brown, the wideout who was once considered to be the best in the NFL but has since seen his way out of the league altogether. The reigning NFL MVP told reporters Wednesday he still dreams of throwing to A.B., but while wearing purple and black.

"It was nice throwing to Antonio Brown [this offseason]," Jackson said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I was hoping we would get him. I'm still hoping -- a little bit."

Brown has had plenty of off-field issues since he last took an NFL field. Brown played one game as a member of the Patriots in September before he was cut after sending intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her. The intimidation accusation is one of several off-field incidents for which the NFL is investigating Brown. The league is also probing civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown. In addition, the wideout pleaded no contest earlier in June to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

Despite Brown's off-field troubles, Jackson came away impressed by the person he got to know when they met to work on their craft.

"Around us, he's a great guy. He's cool, down-to-earth guy," Jackson said. "He's passionate about the sport of football. He was working and you can tell ... he's going to go 24/7. Prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there, throwing routes, and after that, he lifted some more. I was like, 'there's no quit in this guy.'

"He's the type of guy we need in our locker room and I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It's a brotherhood going on ... none of that outside noise. We worry about each other, we worry about what we have going on. We want to win. I can tell in him he wants to win, We want to play ball."

Might Baltimore be the ideal situation for Brown to return to football? Only time will tell, and with Brown's recent past, it would be a gamble for any team interested in adding him to the roster with the risk of disrupting locker room chemistry. Still, a quarterback will always be open to adding another weapon for him to target. Jackson's interest is only natural.

Related Content

Zac Taylor: Bengals trust rookie Joe Burrow to start right away 
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals trust rookie Joe Burrow to start right away 

While some rookies will see their snaps curtailed to open the season after the entire offseason program was wiped out, Joe Burrow will still start from the jump in Cincinnati.
Detroit Lions give sneak-peek of plexiglass-filled locker room
news

Detroit Lions give sneak-peek of plexiglass-filled locker room

The Detroit Lions showed off their updated locker room set up that is complete with plexiglass dividers to meet the league's COVID-19 requirements.
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch during an NFL regular season football game against the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

49ers, GM John Lynch agree to terms on multi-year extension

General manager John Lynch is staying at the helm in San Fran for the foreseeable future. The 49ers have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with Lynch, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, via informed sources.
Bucs TE Cameron Brate reveals he's recovered from COVID-19
news

Bucs TE Cameron Brate reveals he's recovered from COVID-19

Cameron Brate contracted and fully recovered from COVID-19, and he's using that information to motivate countless more to help in the fight to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nagy: Unusual offseason puts Foles at disadvantage in QB battle
news

Nagy: Unusual offseason puts Foles at disadvantage in QB battle

Bears coach Matt Nagy said during a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday that the lack of an offseason program doesn't help Nick Foles' ability to win the job over incumbent starter Mitch Trubisky.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Flores: Tua passed physical, won't start Dolphins camp on PUP

Tua Tagovailoa essentially declared himself ready to roll a week ago. A doctor's examination -- and coach Brian Flores' comments on Wednesday -- confirmed that declaration.
Jets' Darnold more confident in system heading into pivotal season
news

Jets' Darnold more confident in system heading into pivotal season

Sam Darnold enters a pivotal third season with the New York Jets. After two wonky years, not having an offseason to mesh with his receivers and new O-line won't make life any easier on the first-round quarterback. For his part, Darnold believes his second year in coach Adam Gase's offense will make him better.
John Lynch optimistic 'tricky' deal with George Kittle can get done
news

John Lynch optimistic 'tricky' deal with George Kittle can get done

Niners GM John Lynch sounded a positive note Tuesday about negotiations with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, saying he didn't "see any reason why we wouldn't be able" to get a deal done. 
Elway's expectations for Broncos offense are 'definitely tempered'
news

Elway's expectations for Broncos offense are 'definitely tempered'

Denver's pairing of a veteran defense with a young offense provides plenty of reason for buoyancy in 2020. However, on Tuesday, GM John Elway threw a boulder of caution into that floating vessel of optimism.
Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick
news

Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick

Aaron Rodgers knows the clock is ticking on his time in Green Bay after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of April's draft.
Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled
news

Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled

Following the unveiling of picks 100 through 11 of the annual NFL Top 100, the top 10 remains and will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. The remaining names have been presented, but their rankings await. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL