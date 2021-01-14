AFC Divisional Round playoff preview: Ravens at Bills

Bills rushing defense: By many a metric, the Bills' once-dominant defense of seasons past is middle-of-the-road this campaign (14th in total defense, 16th in scoring, 17th against the rush, 13th versus the pass), but that doesn't tell the tale of how it's been playing as of late. From Week 12 through the end of the regular season, the Bills are allowing 18.3 points per game -- more than eight points less than the first 10 weeks. Much of that's due to Buffalo buckling down against the run, as it's allowed 94 yards per game on the ground in that aforementioned span, 41 yards fewer than the first 10 games, according to NFL Research. The Bills were hardly spectacular in their wild-card win over the Colts -- allowing 163 rushing yard in 30 carries -- but it was enough. In Baltimore, though, Buffalo will face a rushing attack of all-time proportions. The Ravens' 236 rushing yards against the Titans in the playoff opener put them 229 yards away from surpassing the 1972 Dolphins for the most rushing yards in a single season, including the playoffs -- per NFL Research. Last season's Ravens set an all-time rushing record in the regular season with 3,296 yards and this version's 3,071 yards once again led the league and is fourth all-time. Somehow, the Bills defense, led by safeties ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ and ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿, will need to stand up to the Jackson-led attack. And while having to defend the speedy quarterback is difficult enough, ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ (723 rushing yards) and Dobbins (805 yards) have been excellent also. It would be foolish to think the Bills can stop the Ravens running game, but they'll need to make some stops, particularly in the early going. If the Ravens rushing attack sets a tone early, it's going to be a long and arduous day defensively for the Bills. If Buffalo can land a couple stops early, though, it's a drastically different ballgame.