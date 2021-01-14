NFC Divisional Round playoff preview: Rams at Packers

Rams run game: With a less-than 100 percent QB at the helm in Goff, the Rams run game must carry the load. Cam Akers should be the focal point of the offense once again. When Cam can hit the line at full-speed, the rookie is a rocket tunneling his way through space. Last week, Akers' 176 scrimmage yards were the second-most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. L.A. needs a repeat performance. The Packers' run defense has been susceptible this season, allowing 100-plus yards rushing 11 times. The Rams offensive line, which looked better last week with Andrew Whitworth back in the lineup, will need to create creases for Akers to exploit. The Rams' game plan entering Sunday should be the same as every other team that has been successful against Green Bay this season: Run the ball, milk the clock, keep Rodgers on the sideline, and punch the ball into the end zone. In their three losses this season, the Packers have given up an average of 157 yards on the ground. That's the goal for Akers and McVay on Saturday. McVay is a master at coaching around his QB. With Goff's thumb injury, Saturday might be the coach's biggest test at managing a high-pressure game.