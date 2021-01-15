NFC Divisional Round playoff preview: Buccaneers at Saints

Arians: Speaking of rings, Arians boldly asserted two weeks ago it's "Super Bowl or bust" for the Bucs. That encapsulates the aura surrounding his squad since Brady arrived last March. But TB12 has nothing left to prove, despite how determined he is. His legacy is intact and essentially complete. Arians, however, has been working toward another title for years. He earned some time ago as an assistant with the Steelers, and is a two-time Coach of the Year. He's got credentials. But winning the Super Bowl as a head coach would be much sweeter. Competing for the crown is also what's expected with the presence of Brady and the Bucs' other offseason additions. Given the wealth of talent, the team's uneven play has generated some strong criticism of its coaching. A trip to the Divisional Round obviously marks progress for a franchise that hadn't been to the postseason since 2007. But this early of an exit, as Arians' proclamation noted, would be quite unfulfilling.