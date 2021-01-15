AFC Divisional Round playoff preview: Browns at Chiefs

Matchup to watch

Browns' passing game versus Chiefs' blitz: We could say ﻿ Baker Mayfield ﻿ is under pressure above, but he overcame such a belief last week against Pittsburgh in an offense expertly game-planned by quarantined head coach Kevin Stefanski, which called for Mayfield to get the ball out quickly to counter Pittsburgh's pressure. The approach worked marvelously, with Mayfield posting a 3-0 TD-INT ratio when blitzed. Kansas City will have to do better when blitzing, something it likes to do plenty, sending the heat at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL (38.9 percent of dropbacks). A similar gameplan can work for Cleveland, which should put Kansas City on its heels and open up the running game. If the Chiefs get home frequently, though, the Browns are in for a long day.

Final thought

I picked the Chiefs in this one because of their sky-high offensive ceiling, which bodes well against a Browns defense that has been anything but stifling for most of the season. Cleveland is effective at forcing turnovers, but gives up plenty of yards and points in between, and can't bank on the Chiefs' offense (tied for fourth best in the NFL in giveaways) to make the same mistakes that doomed the Steelers. This one will come down to whether the Browns can control the time-of-possession battle and keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands. The Browns are built to do this, but on-paper matchups and on-field action are two vastly different things. Another upset is possible for the Browns -- it's just going to require clean play and a couple lucky breaks to down the champs.