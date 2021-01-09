Buffalo Bills stave off Indianapolis Colts for first playoff win since 1995

3) Indy will be kicking itself coming up short in a game in which it moved the ball up and down the field, dominated the clock, and had a chance on the final possession. Outside of the fourth-down miss near the goal line, Indy also missed a field goal, struggled to get a second-half stop and botched red zone opportunities. As they have all season, the Colts struggled to punch the ball in the end zone when they had their shot. Indy went 2-of-5 converting red zone chances into TDs. Coming in, Reich's club wanted to run the ball, control the clock, move the chains and keep Allen on the sidelines. Indy executed that plan expertly through the first three quarters, but an inability to punch the ball in the end zone left the Colts floundering. Between their final drive of the second quarter and opener of the third, the Colts went 115 yards on 22 plays, with six first downs, eating up 11:55. They got zero points on those drives. Rivers played well for much of the bout, helping move the chains and taking his shots when available. A few missed passes -- including one well behind Pittman in the third quarter -- will have the veteran shaking his head Sunday. There were opportunities for the Colts, who just didn't take advantage early. When they needed points late, Rivers drove them down the field for two quick fourth-quarter chances. On all nine of their non-kneel possessions, the Colts got into Bills' territory, putting up 472 yards on 76 plays, but put up just 24 points. Once again, Rivers and Co. came up short with the game on the line.