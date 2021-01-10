Ravens edge Titans, 20-13, to secure Lamar Jackson's first playoff win

Lamar Jackson can finally celebrate in the postseason after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Ravens defense held off the Titans in the final two minutes to secure the victory after Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Ravens proceeded to run out the remaining 1:50 on the clock with two first downs.

Jackson, who earned his first playoff win in three tries, overcame a 10-point first-half deficit. Jackson turned the Ravens' fortunes around with an explosive 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Titans were held to their lowest point total of the season.