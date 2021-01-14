Cole Beasley won't let pain keep him from Bills' playoff push

"In my mind, I don't think I'll be as limited as I was last week. So that's all I care about. I just want to be better than I was the week before," he said, noting, "I don't want to be a liability. It's not about me and pride. I've got to put pride aside. If at some point in the game, I feel like someone can do it better than me, I gotta tell 'em and let 'em know that, because it would kill me if I cost the team."

Going up against a swarming Baltimore defense in the Bills' Divisional Round game this weekend, when he'll likely see a lot of reps one-on-one vs. outstanding cornerback Marlon Humphrey﻿, Beasley will be challenged beyond the knee injury.

"He's really strong, plays well in the run game, plays well with his hands and moves good for a bigger guy," Beasley said of Humphrey. "He seems like he's a dog and competitor, so I know he's looking forward to the matchup, but this is what you live for, to go against the best guys."

After spending the first seven seasons of his career as a complementary piece for the Cowboys, Beasley signed with the Bills in 2019 as part of a wave of offensive additions meant to help bolster Allen's development. And while Beasley doesn't get the recognition he deserves from the casual fan, he certainly gets it within the game, and the men he plays for and alongside in Buffalo.

"He's been kind of under the radar for many years for his skill set and what he can do, but I just have so much confidence and trust in him," said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Monday. "I wouldn't expect anything less from him."

"(He's) just a guy that can create quick, short-burst separation. Those guys don't come around too often," said Allen on Tuesday. "In my opinion, we've got the best one in the league."