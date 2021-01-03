Ravens QB Lamar Jackson runs for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Only two quarterbacks have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season: Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson﻿.

Now, only one has two 1,000-yards seasons in his career, as the Baltimore Ravens' Jackson has rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns following his performance in a 38-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson secured yet another stellar rushing season with a 7-yard scramble midway through the third quarter. He finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown﻿.

"Our offensive line did a great job," Jackson said. "Our running backs helped me out a lot. Receivers blocking, our tight ends (were) doing their job. It's a team breaking that record -- not just me out there. Hats off to everyone on the offense."

After rookie J.K. Dobbins turned in a 72-yard TD run two plays into the Ravens' next drive, Baltimore sat Jackson at the start of the fourth quarter. He finished the day with 11 carries for 97 yards to go along with 113 passing yards, three TDs and an interception.

Entering Week 7 with 908 yards rushing and with a Baltimore win earning the Ravens a playoff berth, Jackson ran right past the Bengals and into the record books and the playoffs.

Jackson, the reigning AP Most Valuable Player, turned in an encore rushing performance that so many before him couldn't do even once, no matter how electric they were as dual threats.

It's been a mercurial season for Jackson, whose play at the onset of the season was hardly the MVP caliber seen last season. He was then one of myriad Ravens to test positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak within the club.

Jackson has emerged from his positive test looking perhaps even better than he did in his MVP campaign.