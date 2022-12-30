2022 NFL season: Week 17 fantasy football matchups

Rodgers has been atrocious for fantasy this season, especially over the last four weeks as he has scored fewer than 14 points in each game. However, this matchup is too good to ignore. Since Week 8, the Vikings are allowing the most passing yards, passing touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Everyone not named Taylor Heinicke or Matt Ryan has scored at least 17 points against the Vikings during that span. Rodgers has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season, so his ceiling isn't the best ... but if you are desperate, he should be a somewhat safe play to at least score 15 points.