2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.
Other favorable QB matchups
Jones is always a risky fantasy quarterback. He scored 18+ fantasy points in two of his last three games, but in the one game he didn't hit that mark, he scored just nine points. Jones gets a great matchup in Week 11 as he will face the Lions, who are allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Jones has the fourth-most rush yards among quarterbacks this season, behind only Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. The Lions allowed Fields, Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers to each record 40+ rushing yards against them this year. Jones is a great option off waivers if you need a one-week fill-in.
The Vikings have allowed about 20+ fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of their last four games. The Cowboys offense is starting to click, and I expect a big day from CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz on Sunday. The Vikings are a tough run defense but can be beat through the air, so the Cowboys should lean more on their passing game in this matchup. Prescott should be ranked as a top-six fantasy quarterback this week.
Worst QB matchup of the week
The Giants are allowing just 15.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. They have held quarterbacks to 16 or fewer points in six of their last nine games and have yet to allow a quarterback to score 20+ fantasy points. On the other hand, Goff has been atrocious in away games this year, averaging just nine fantasy points per game. 13 of his 15 passing touchdowns have come in home games this season. He also has just two touchdowns through four road games. Stay away from Goff in Week 11.
Other tough QB matchups
Carr has scored about 18 fantasy points in each of his last two games, which might make you consider starting him on Sunday. However, even if you are desperate, I would stay away from him in Week 11. Carr has yet to hit 20 fantasy points in a game this year, and the Broncos have allowed the fewest passing yards and passing touchdowns in the NFL this season. Carr has been held to under 12 fantasy points in each of his last two matchups against the Broncos.
The Steelers are a completely different defense with T.J. Watt on the field, while Burrow has struggled against AFC North opponents this season, throwing just five touchdowns with six interceptions over those three games. Burrow has averaged just 16.2 fantasy points per game against the Steelers in his career and has yet to hit 20 points in any of the matchups. The Bengals have leaned on the run with Ja'Marr Chase on the sidelines, and they could do that again as they know the Steelers offense won't be putting up many points on the other side.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
The takeover officially happened; Pacheco is the lead running back in Kansas City. Pacheco had a career-high 16 carries for 82 rushing yards in Week 10, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire had zero touches in the game. The Chargers are allowing a league-high 5.7 yards per carry and the third-most fantasy points per game to the running back position in 2022. We have all been waiting for Pacheco to get his opportunity, and this matchup is perfection. If you grabbed him off waivers, he should be in your lineups.
Other favorable RB matchups
Robinson looked completely healthy on his 26 carries in Week 10, and his burst was noticeable. This week he will get to face the Texans, who are allowing the most rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and fantasy points to running backs this season. They are not an easy team to pass against, so the Commanders will likely need to lean on their run game. Both Robinson and Antonio Gibson are good starts in Week 11.
Patterson put up a big dud in fantasy lineups in Week 10, scoring just three points. However, he should get back on track this week against the Bears defense. The Bears have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season, and Patterson has at least one rushing touchdown in four of his six games played this year. Patterson should sneak into the end zone at least once this week, and I expect his usage to increase with another week removed from injury.
Worst RB matchup of the week
To put it nicely, the Jets' backfield without Breece Hall is not fun. Carter and Robinson are splitting work, making it hard to truth either one in fantasy. This week they will face the Patriots, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season. No running back has scored more than 15 points against the Patriots in 2022. Carter and Robinson COMBINED for just 11.8 points against the Patriots in Week 8. I would have to be desperate to put them into my lineups this week.
Other tough RB matchups
Conner finally had a big fantasy day due to getting into the end zone twice in Week 10, but I would not try to chase those points. The 49ers are allowing the fewest yards per carry and the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Conner is not an efficient back, even in easy matchups, so I can't imagine he will be very productive in this game. He will need to score a touchdown to have a solid fantasy performance in Week 11.
Pollard has been amazing, while Ezekiel Elliott has been out with a knee injury. However, Elliott could be back this week, and the Vikings are a very tough matchup against running backs. Minnesota is allowing the fewest yards per carry and fantasy points per game to the position over the last seven weeks. Devin Singletary is the only running back to score more than eight fantasy points against the Vikings over their last four games, and he needed TWO touchdowns just to score 15.7 fantasy points. Pollard is still a viable fantasy option, but I will be ranking him outside the top 15 running backs this week, even if Elliott remains on the sidelines.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
Lamb is coming off the best game of his career, and that momentum should follow him into Week 11 as he gets a juicy matchup. The Vikings are allowing a league-high 50.4 fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position since Week 6. Over their last four games, they have allowed DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Rondale Moore to each score 20+ fantasy points against them. Lamb could have another week-winning performance on Sunday.
Other favorable WR matchups
Week after week, starting the slot wide receiver in fantasy against the 49ers defense is the smart choice. Over the 49ers' last six games, they have allowed Cooper Kupp, Shi Smith, D.J. Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scanting and DeAndre Carter to each score 10+ fantasy points against them. The thing those guys all have in common? They run a lot of routes out of the slot. Moore has run more than half of his routes out of the slot over the last few weeks and is averaging 10.3 targets per game. Moore is a must-start in Week 11 (even if Marquise Brown is active).
Justin Fields is breaking out in a massive way and successfully using his legs to open up the passing game in Chicago. Mooney has at least 50 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in each of his last seven games. The Falcons are allowing the most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this season. Per Next Gen Stats, no team is worse at covering slot wide receivers than the Falcons, while Mooney leads the Bears in routes run out of the slot. Mooney could have his first 100-receiving-yard game of the season in Week 11.
Worst WR matchup of the week
The Texans are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position and the second-fewest receiving yards to slot wide receivers this season. Samuel has seen exactly four targets in each of the last three games, and with Jahan Dotson back from injury, his target share is not likely to increase. Samuel does not have a high enough fantasy ceiling to risk starting him in this matchup.
Other tough WR matchups
Smith has had fewer than 45 receiving yards in his last four games and has scored more than 15 fantasy points in just two games this entire season. Smith is a big part of the Eagles offense but is averaging just 7.5 yards per reception since Week 4. Far too low to be reliable in fantasy. On the other hand, the Colts are the toughest fantasy defense against wide receivers in 2022. If you have other viable options, keep Smith on the bench this week.
Sutton is the last healthy wide receiver standing in Denver, and that should get us excited to play him in fantasy in Week 11, but unfortunately, Russell Wilson is still his quarterback, and Nathaniel Hackett is still his head coach. Even if we ignore his current situation, this matchup is not ideal for Sutton. Per Next Gen Stats, the Raiders are one of the best teams covering WRs out wide this season --- they have allowed the fourth-fewest receiving yards and just one touchdown to wide receivers aligned out wide. Sutton is still startable, as he should see a ton of targets, and it's worth noting he had a decent game against the Raiders in Week 4, as he had his only touchdown of the season in that matchup.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league, but for some reason, Kyle Shanahan forgets he exists far too often. Kittle is hard to trust in fantasy, but we all know he has the talent to have a massive game when he does get the targets. The Cardinals are allowing the most yards, touchdowns and fantasy points to the tight end position this season. Kittle had six receptions for 101 yards in his last matchup against the Cardinals.
Other favorable TE matchups
Now that he is getting healthier and Dak Prescott is back, Schultz is starting to look more like his 2021 self. Schultz has averaged six receptions and 60 receiving yards per game in his four games played with Prescott in 2022. The Vikings are not a scary defense against fantasy tight ends. Minnesota is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Unless you roster Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, Schultz should be in your lineups for the rest of the season.
The Patriots have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position this year. Conklin has been hit or miss in fantasy, but he had the best game of his career in Week 8 against the Patriots, putting up 79 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. Conklin is a decent start in fantasy this week if you are looking for a replacement after the injuries to Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.
Worst TE matchup of the week
Higbee had a fantastic game in Week 10 with eight receptions for 73 yards. Plus, Matthew Stafford will need to target him more often with Cooper Kupp sidelined, but unfortunately, he gets an extremely hard matchup in Week 11. The Saints have allowed a league-low of 7.6 fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. No tight end has hit 10 fantasy points in a game against the Saints in 2022. If Higbee can get eight or more targets, he might be able to squeak out about 7-9 fantasy points.
Other tough TE matchups
Pitts is the fantasy TE21 so far this season ... he is averaging fewer points per game than guys like Hayden Hurst, Juwan Johnson and Robert Tonyan. Pitts has scored fewer than five fantasy points in six of his nine games played this year. "But Michelle ... he has the ability to win me a week." Sure, but he is also consistently losing you weeks. The Bears have allowed the fewest receptions in the NFL to the tight end position this season. Pitts has a very low fantasy floor in this matchup (*cough* every matchup *cough*).
With Zach Ertz out for the rest of the season with an injury, you might be tempted to pick up and play Cardinals' rookie tight end Trey McBride moving forward. I would look to start anyone else in Week 11. Ertz' target share decreased once DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore returned to the field and now Marquise Brown is expected to return soon as well. The 49ers have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to tight ends in 2022. This is too bad of a matchup to risk starting a rookie with an unknown workload.