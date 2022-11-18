2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups

Sutton is the last healthy wide receiver standing in Denver, and that should get us excited to play him in fantasy in Week 11, but unfortunately, Russell Wilson is still his quarterback, and Nathaniel Hackett is still his head coach. Even if we ignore his current situation, this matchup is not ideal for Sutton. Per Next Gen Stats, the Raiders are one of the best teams covering WRs out wide this season --- they have allowed the fourth-fewest receiving yards and just one touchdown to wide receivers aligned out wide. Sutton is still startable, as he should see a ton of targets, and it's worth noting he had a decent game against the Raiders in Week 4, as he had his only touchdown of the season in that matchup.