2022 NFL season: Week 9 fantasy football matchups

Keenan Allen has reinjured his hamstring yet again, and someone on the Chargers will have to step up in the absence of both Allen and Mike Williams. Carter played on 94.5 pct of offensive snaps and had seven targets in his last game -- unfortunately, that turned into just three receptions for 37 yards. But with the same workload, Carter should find much more success against the Falcons defense. Per Next Gen Stats, the Falcons are allowing the most receptions and receiving yards in the NFL to wide receivers in the slot in 2022, while Carter has run the most routes in the slot for the Chargers this season. If you need someone for a one-week fill-in, Carter can be found on waivers and should be a solid play in Week 9.