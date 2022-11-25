2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
Burrow has put up over 300 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last five games, and he gets another juicy matchup in Week 12. The Titans are allowing a league-high 287.7 passing yards per game and have also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season. The Titans have a fantastic run defense, and Joe Mixon (concussion) could miss this game, which should lead to Burrow having to make even more plays through the air. He should be ranked as a top-five fantasy QB this week.
Other favorable QB matchups
The Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, while playing against Davis Mills, Andy Dalton, Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, and Russell Wilson over their last five games (yuck). That seems impossible, but it is the Raiders after all. Smith had three straight games with 19-plus fantasy points prior to the Seahawks' bye week, and there is no reason to believe that streak won't continue in this matchup.
Herbert has had good matchup after good matchup after good matchup and is still not coming close to meeting pre-fantasy draft expectations. Herbert hasn't hit 300 passing yards in a game since Week 4 and hasn't had three-plus TDs in a game since Week 2! It has not been fun. But with that said, he gets the Cardinals this week, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game and are tied for the most passing TDs allowed to QBs this season. Over the last five weeks, Andy Dalton (26.5), Kirk Cousins (23.5) and Jimmy Garoppolo (25.4) each put up big fantasy performances against Arizona. If Herbert can't do it in this matchup, I don't know what to tell you.
Worst QB matchup of the week
With the emergence of Christian Watson, Rodgers has finally put together back-to-back games with 19 fantasy points -- his only two games of the season with more than 16 points. However, I don't expect him to have another decent fantasy performance in Week 12, as he will face the Eagles, who are allowing a league-low 9.3 fantasy points per games to QBs this year. The Eagles' secondary is strong and fast enough to stop Watson. Without Watson, Rodgers would have zero passing TDs over the last two games. Rodgers' ceiling is far too low to risk starting him in this matchup.
Other tough QB matchups
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on fire, and they should steamroll the Texans in Week 12. They just probably won't need to pass a whole ton to do it. The Texans are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. That is mostly because they can't stop the run if their lives depended on it. Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert should be able to take care of business in this matchup, leaving Tagovailoa's stat line less than ideal for fantasy. However, there is a chance he can still be a good start as they should be in the red zone plenty of times in this game, and I can't imagine the Texans have much of an answer for Tyreek Hill.
Mariota has had plenty of solid fantasy performances this season and he has been a usable fantasy QB off waivers in a pinch. However, I am staying away from him in this matchup. The Commanders defense was exploitable to start the year, but have really hunkered down as of late. They have allowed just 196 passing yards per game and 12.6 fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 5. The weather in DC also has a lot of rain in the forecast on Sunday. It is a no for me.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
Wilson took over the Dolphins backfield as soon as he stepped foot in Miami. Over his first two games with the team, he has led the backfield in snaps, touches, and yards. Wilson played nearly 61% of offensive snaps in their last game, while Raheem Mostert saw the field on just 28% of snaps. The Texans are the worst run defense in the NFL -- by far. They have allowed a running back to score 23-plus fantasy points in six of their 10 games played this season, and have allowed a running back to score at least 13 points in all but one game. Wilson has a very safe floor, and a very high ceiling in this matchup. He is a must-start.
Other favorable RB matchups
White had a career-high 22 carries for 105 rushing yards in the Buccaneers' last game. Yes, he saw a few more snaps than normal because Leonard Fournette went down with a hip injury, but White started the game and the Buccaneers clearly were trying to get him more involved even prior to the injury. White gets a juicy matchup in Week 12 as the Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to RBs this year, behind only the Texans. Even if Fournette suits up, White should still be able to put up 10-plus points in this game.
Walker struggled on the ground in his last game, but many RBs struggle against the Buccaneers. The Raiders on the other hand, are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the running back position in 2022. A running back has hit 15-plus fantasy points in each of the last five weeks against the Raiders. Walker is being utilized as a workhorse RB in Seattle and his targets have even increased over the last couple of weeks, as well. Walker is a smash play in Week 12.
Worst RB matchup of the week
If Mixon does not make it through concussion protocol before Sunday, some might be enticed to start Perine in fantasy this week. Unfortunately, he will be facing the Titans, who are one of the worst matchups for fantasy RBs. The Titans have allowed just 2.6 yards per carry (by far the fewest in the NFL) and zero rushing TDs to RBs since Week 4. However, the Bengals have utilized their RBs often in the passing game this season, so you can still start Perine (or Mixon if he plays), but it could be a lower scoring week for this backfield.
Other tough RB matchups
The 49ers are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the running back position in 2022, and no RB has had more than 13 fantasy points against them over their last five games. Yes, I know, Kamara isn't like every other RB as he is one of the best pass-catching backs in the league, but Austin Ekeler had 12 targets against the 49ers in Week 10 and still scored just 13.3 fantasy points. You probably don't have a better option than Kamara to start this week, but just temper expectations and throw in some higher upside players throughout the rest of your lineup.
The Commanders defense started the season rocky, but has really stepped up its game lately. The Commanders have allowed the fourth-fewest points per to game to opponents since Week 6. There might not be many scoring opportunities for Patterson in this matchup, and if he doesn't get into the end zone, it could be a very disappointing fantasy day for him. The Commanders have allowed just one RB to score more than 13 fantasy points since Week 6 (Aaron Jones), and it was because he had 10 targets in that game. Hopefully, with Kyle Pitts on the sidelines, Patterson's targets increase, but he has just four targets over his last three games.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
The Steelers are the worst defense against wide receivers in 2022, allowing a league-high 14 touchdowns and 42.7 fantasy points per game to the position. Eleven WRs have had five or more receptions against them this season, and 10(!) of those 11 WRs scored 14-plus fantasy points in that game, including six who scored 23-plus points. Pittman has had five-plus receptions in all but one game played with Matt Ryan. Pittman is a safe play, with a very high ceiling in Week 12.
Other favorable WR matchups
McLaurin has been very productive with Taylor Heinicke under center, and this should be another big fantasy week for him. The Falcons are only behind the Steelers in fantasy points per game allowed to WRs this season. McLaurin is a must-start in Week 12.
Higgins has been a reliable fantasy WR this season, scoring 13-plus points in seven of his last eight games played. This week, he gets to face the Titans, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2022. Even if Ja'Marr Chase returns this week from a hip injury, he will likely be on a snap count and Higgins should still be the primary target in the Bengals offense. Higgins could finish as a top 10 fantasy WR this week.
Worst WR matchup of the week
Johnson has not scored more than 11 fantasy points in any game played with Kenny Pickett. His targets have also dramatically declined as of late -- he only has five in each of the last two weeks. Pickett will not throw to someone who doesn’t look open as he is scared to increase his interception total, and according to Mike Tomlin, defenses are keying in on covering Johnson. The Colts are the toughest defense for WRs in fantasy this season. Johnson should be on your bench this week and every week until Pickett learns how to throw guys open.
Other tough WR matchups
Mooney has been a useable fantasy asset over the last handful of weeks, but it will be hard to trust him in Week 12. Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury and could miss this game, plus the Jets are a very tough defense -- they are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to WRs since Week 4. To get their passing game working, the Bears must first establish the run. I have a feeling the Bears offense will not be nearly as dynamic with Trevor Siemian or an injured Fields under center.
Sam Darnold is back to save Moore's fantasy season! Not so fast. Sam Darnold is still Sam Darnold and he has to face one of the toughest defenses in the NFL. The Broncos rank top three in scoring and passing defense this year. The Broncos have allowed just two wide receivers to have 16-plus fantasy points in a game this season (Davante Adams twice, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine due to a 63-yard TD on a flea-flicker). Maybe the Panthers offense is magically fixed with Darnold under center, but I doubt they find much success in this matchup.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
The Cardinals are allowing the most yards, touchdowns and fantasy points to the tight end position this season. Everett missed last week with a groin injury suffered in Week 10, but he had seven or more targets in each of the three games prior to his injury. Everett is day to day, but is expected to practice this week. With Mike Williams out, the team needs Everett on the field and getting targets. If Everett misses this game, Tre' McKitty would be the next man up -- although he saw zero targets on 39 snaps in Week 11.
Other favorable TE matchups
Njoku was limited in his first game back from injured reserve, but we should expect an increase in snaps in Week 12. Njoku was massively involved in the Browns' offense prior to injury, putting up 70-plus receiving yards in four of the five games from Weeks 3-7. To add to that, the Buccaneers are a plus-matchup for tight ends as they have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position this season. Njoku should be ranked as a top-five fantasy TE in Week 12, and possibly the rest of the season.
Moreau has yet to hit 50 receiving yards in a game and only has one touchdown on the season. With Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow sidelined, there was hope that Moreau would be more involved in the offense, but he has just six receptions over the last three weeks. However, there is hope that he can have a big game this Sunday, as he will face the Seahawks, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to the tight end position in 2022. If you need to start someone off waivers, Moreau is a solid option in Week 12.
Worst TE matchup of the week
Kittle has put up big performances against defenses that are terrible at covering the tight end position but has disappeared in all other games this year. Kyle Shanahan has too many toys to play with and will exploit the best matchups. Last week, it was the Kittle show because the Cardinals are the worst defense against tight ends. This week, he will face the Saints, who are the best defenses against TEs. The Saints have not allowed a TE to hit 50 receiving yards or 10 fantasy points in a game this season.
Other tough TE matchups
Johnson has been a surprisingly good fantasy tight end over the last five weeks, averaging 13 points per game during that span. He has been a touchdown machine, finding the end zone five times since Week 7. However, it will be hard to trust him in fantasy lineups this Sunday as he will face the 49ers, who have allowed the fewest receiving yards and just two touchdowns to the tight ends this year. Travis Kelce and Tyler Higbee are the only two tight ends to have 25-plus receiving yards in a game against the 49ers this season, and Higbee needed 14 targets just to get to 73 yards. For Johnson to even have 10 points in this matchup, he will need to get into the end zone for the fourth week in a row.
Otton has had a few decent fantasy performances and then a bunch of duds in between. The Browns are stingy against tight ends, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season. However, they are a terrible defense against the run and are bad at covering wide receivers. There is no reason for Tom Brady to target Otton more than a few times in this matchup. Role with anyone else in your fantasy lineups this week.