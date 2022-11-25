2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on fire, and they should steamroll the Texans in Week 12. They just probably won't need to pass a whole ton to do it. The Texans are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. That is mostly because they can't stop the run if their lives depended on it. Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert should be able to take care of business in this matchup, leaving Tagovailoa's stat line less than ideal for fantasy. However, there is a chance he can still be a good start as they should be in the red zone plenty of times in this game, and I can't imagine the Texans have much of an answer for Tyreek Hill.