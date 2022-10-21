2022 NFL season: Week 7 fantasy football matchups

Although Elliott has had a very mediocre fantasy season in 2022, I would be very happy to start him in Week 6. The Cowboys are determined to feed Elliott, no matter how much more explosive Tony Pollard looks this year. The Lions are allowing 5.5 yards per carry and the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to the running back position in 2022. Over their last two games, they allowed Rhamondre Stevenson and Rashaad Penny to each record over 150 rush yards against them. If Elliott does not smash in this matchup, then it might be time for him to hang up the cleats.