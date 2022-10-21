2022 NFL season: Week 7 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
Considering his draft cost, Herbert has been a big disappointment for fantasy so far this season; he has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and has yet to score 25 points in a game. However, he should have a big week against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt and the 10th-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks. Herbert should have no problem throwing a few touchdowns in this matchup as the Seahawks are allowing 37.0 points per game to opponents on the road in 2022.
Other favorable QB matchups
It is risky starting Prescott in his first game back from injury, but this matchup is too juicy to keep him on your bench. The Lions are allowing the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks this season. Geno Smith (31.7), Carson Wentz (27.8) and Jalen Hurts (24.7) each had great fantasy performances against them this year; the only QB who did not score at least 18 points against the Lions was rookie Bailey Zappe in his first-ever NFL start.
Yuck... I know. Garoppolo is not an exciting fantasy option, but he has recorded over 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in each of the last two weeks. The Chiefs have allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks in 2022. Even Derek Carr and Matt Ryan each scored over 15 fantasy points against the Chiefs this season. With multiple elite fantasy QBs on bye in Week 7, Garoppolo should be a safe option off waivers for a one-week fill-in.
Worst QB matchup of the week
The Cowboys have allowed just 12.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and have yet to allow a QB to score 17+ fantasy points against them this season. Dallas' defense is allowing just over 200 passing yards per game and just one passing touchdown per game in 2022. Goff has had a couple of great fantasy weeks against bad defenses (Seahawks, Commanders) but has struggled in his three other matchups vs. tougher competition. I am avoiding starting Goff in Week 7 if possible.
Other tough QB matchups
Mahomes will face one of the toughest defenses in the league for the second straight week. Last week, he faced the Bills and scored a respectable 19.6 fantasy points against them. This week, he will face the 49ers, who allowed a league-low 8.9 fantasy points per game to QBs from Weeks 1-5. In Week 6, the 49ers were without a majority of their defensive starters and struggled to stop the Falcons offense, but they should be getting back key players in this matchup. Mahomes is still a must-start, but I do not expect a big fantasy performance from him in Week 7.
Mariota had his first 20+ point fantasy game of the season in Week 6 against a depleted 49ers defense, but I do not want to chase those points given his matchup in Week 7. The Bengals are allowing the lowest completion percentage and fifth-fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks in 2022. No QB has scored 15+ fantasy points against the Bengals this year.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
The Texans have allowed a league-high 133.6 rushing yards per game and 30.4 fantasy points per game to the running back position in 2022. The Raiders have FED Jacobs as of late, giving him 25+ touches in each of their last two games, and he has looked fantastic with a large workload. Three RBs have had 18+ scrimmage touches against the Texans this season, and each of them scored 27+ fantasy points in that game.
Other favorable RB matchups
Walker is a tackle-breaking, big-play machine. Per PFF, he forced 12 missed tackles and had four carries of 10+ yards in Week 6 vs. the Cardinals (both most by an RB in Week 6). This week, he gets the Chargers, who have allowed a league-high 5.8 yards per carry and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs in 2022. If you stashed Walker or stole him off waivers, it looks he could be a true league-winner this season.
Although Elliott has had a very mediocre fantasy season in 2022, I would be very happy to start him in Week 6. The Cowboys are determined to feed Elliott, no matter how much more explosive Tony Pollard looks this year. The Lions are allowing 5.5 yards per carry and the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to the running back position in 2022. Over their last two games, they allowed Rhamondre Stevenson and Rashaad Penny to each record over 150 rush yards against them. If Elliott does not smash in this matchup, then it might be time for him to hang up the cleats.
Worst RB matchup of the week
Many are overblowing Khalil Herbert's usage in Week 6. Montgomery is still the clear lead back in Chicago. Montgomery played 56 offensive snaps to Herbert's 16 snaps in Week 6 -- Herbert just happened to have a 64-yard run (he gained 11 yards on his other six carries). However, starting any RB in fantasy against the Patriots typically does not work out well. The Pats are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to the running back position, and they have yet to allow an RB to score a TD in 2022. Montgomery will need to be utilized heavily as a pass catcher to have a solid fantasy performance in Week 7.
Other tough RB matchups
Through six games, Harris has still not scored 14+ fantasy points in a week. Harris is averaging the fewest yards per carry among 27 RBs with 60+ carries this season, while the Dolphins are allowing just 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 (third-fewest in NFL). If you have any other decent options, keep Harris on the bench.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
The Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to the wide receiver position in 2022. Despite already having their bye week, the Titans have allowed the most deep receiving yards and deep touchdowns in the NFL this season. Pierce has been the go-to deep threat for the Colts over the last four weeks -- only Gabe Davis and DeVante Parker have more deep receiving yards over that span. Both Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. should be in your fantasy lineups in Week 7.
Other favorable WR matchups
Lazard is averaging over eight targets and 75 receiving yards per game over the last three weeks. He also has scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games played, dating back to last season. On the other side, the Commanders have allowed eight receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in 2022 (tied for third-most in the NFL). Lazard is a safe play and should finish as a top-20 fantasy WR in Week 7.
The Falcons are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to the wide receiver position in 2022. Per Next Gen Stats, they have allowed the second-most receptions and third-most receiving yards out of the slot this season -- and no player has run more slot routes in 2022 than Boyd. Obviously, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have higher upside and should be in your lineups, but Boyd is also a very sneaky start this week.
Worst WR matchup of the week
Kirk's target share has decreased dramatically over the last two weeks, and he has just 35 total receiving yards over that span. The Giants have been the most surprising defense this season, and they are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to wide receivers in 2022. Only two WRs have scored 14+ fantasy points against the Giants this year, and both of those players had 12+ targets in the game -- CeeDee Lamb (22.7 pts on 12 targets) and Randall Cobb (16.9 pts on 13 targets). Kirk will need to see a significant increase in targets to have a good fantasy performance in Week 7.
Other tough WR matchups
Per Next Gen Stats, the Raiders have been destroyed by wide receivers when targeted in the slot, allowing the most such yards in the NFL in 2022. However, they have been very strong on the outside, allowing the fewest yards to WRs targeted out wide this season. Cooks is lining up out wide on over 75 percent of his snaps this season. He has had fewer than 10 fantasy points in three of his last four games and has not hit 60 receiving yards since Week 1. Pivot to another WR this week if possible.
Wilson started his rookie season strong with Joe Flacco at QB, but he has scored fewer than seven fantasy points in three straight games with Zach Wilson. To make matters worse, he and the Jets offense will face a very stingy Broncos defense in Week 7. The Broncos have allowed the fewest yards per reception and third-fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2022.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
Everett is the fantasy TE9 through the first six weeks of the 2022 season. He has been an inconsistent scorer, recording 13+ fantasy points in three games, but putting up duds in the other three weeks. Everett should have a solid fantasy game against the Seahawks, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the NFL to the tight end position this season. The Seahawks have allowed a TE to score 13+ points against them in each of the last four weeks.
Other favorable TE matchups
Hurst had back-to-back good fantasy performances in Weeks 4 and 5 before having to face the Saints defense in Week 6 (one of the toughest defenses against the TE position). He gets a much easier matchup this week as the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to TEs in 2022 -- George Kittle, Taysom Hill, Tyler Higbee, Will Dissly and even Cade Otton all scored 10+ fantasy points against the Falcons this season.
Fant played a season-high 43 offensive snaps and saw seven targets in Week 6. That was his second straight week getting five or more targets in a game. The Chargers have allowed both David Njoku and rookie Greg Dulcich to score 12+ points against them over the last two weeks. Fant offers very little upside as he rarely gets into the end zone, but he should score 8-10 PPR points in Week 7.
Worst TE matchup of the week
Hockenson had one monster game against the Seahawks in Week 4 but has had under 40 receiving yards in his other four games played this year. The Cowboys have allowed just 6.4 yards per reception and 8.5 fantasy points per game to the tight end position in 2022. I expect another disappointing performance from Hockenson this week.
Other tough TE matchups
Tonyan had a big day in Week 6, with 10 receptions for 90 yards in the game, but I am not chasing those points this week. Tonyan had fewer than 40 receiving yards in each of the first five games of the season, and the Commanders are a tough matchup against tight ends. They have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to TEs in 2022, and they have only allowed one TE to score 7+ fantasy points in a game against them this year (Dallas Goedert: 11.6 points in Week 3).
The 49ers have allowed just one tight end to have 20+ receiving yards in a game against them this season (Tyler Higbee had 73 yards on 14 targets). The 49ers defense will focus heavily on stopping Kelce in this matchup, although that is much easier said than done. Kelce had another very tough matchup in Week 6 against the Bills, and he still scored 19.2 fantasy points. Maybeeee a defense can figure out how to stop him, but I am not going to bet on that. Kelce is a must-start every week.