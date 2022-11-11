2022 NFL season: Week 10 fantasy football matchups

After a strong start to the year, Higbee has turned into a ghost over the last three weeks -- recording just three receptions for 22 yards. If he were playing against any other team, it would be time to drop him to waivers, but the Cardinals are allowing the most fantasy points per game and the most touchdowns to the tight end position this season. If Matthew Stafford doesn't get through concussion protocol on time, John Wolford would start at QB, which would make Higbee a little riskier to start in fantasy. But Wolford did target the TE position 11 times in his only NFL start. Higbee has a low ceiling, but he should be able to squeak out eight-10 fantasy points in this matchup no matter who is playing at QB.