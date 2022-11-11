2022 NFL season: Week 10 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
Fields has been on fire lately, scoring 23-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games, and 17-plus points in each of his last five games. His breakout should continue in Week 10 as he gets to face the Lions defense that is allowing the most yards and points in the NFL this season. The Lions have faced only one mobile QB this season, Jalen Hurts, and he had 90 yards on the ground against them. Fields is a must-start in this matchup.
Other favorable QB matchups
Lawrence has had a rocky sophomore season, but he has at least put together a handful of solid fantasy performances in 2022. He gets to face the Chiefs defense this week, which has allowed the most passing touchdowns in the NFL this season. Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, and Kyler Murray each scored 20-plus fantasy points against the Chiefs this season … and even Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan scored 15-plus points against them. With four teams on bye, and multiple QBs dealing with injuries, Lawrence could finish as a top-10 fantasy QB in Week 10.
No one is questioning if they should start Hurts in fantasy, he is the QB3 on the season and has been highly consistent week after week. I am just here to point out that he has a great matchup in Week 10 and could finished as THE QB1 on the week. The Commanders have allowed 16 passing touchdowns in 2022 (tied for the second-most in NFL), and Hurts had 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns against the Commanders in Week 3.
Worst QB matchup of the week
The Bills are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. Patrick Mahomes (19.6 points) is the only QB to score more than 15 fantasy points against the Bills this season. The Bills are the No. 1 defense this year, allowing just 14.8 points per game to opponents. Cousins has been a highly inconsistent fantasy scorer this season and should not be trusted in your lineups in Week 10.
Other tough QB matchups
The good news? Prescott is coming off a 25-point fantasy performance, his best of the season. The bad news? The Packers have allowed just 12.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and have yet to allow a QB to score 20-plus fantasy points against them this year. Only one QB has hit 15 fantasy points against them over their last eight games (Josh Allen: 17.6 points). Prescott isn't a must-sit this week, but I would temper expectations if you have to start him.
Murray has scored fewer than 20 fantasy points in four of his last five games. He is averaging a pitiful 6.0 yard per pass attempt this season -- clearly, he and Kliff Kingsbury are not on the same page. After getting embarrassed on national television by Josh Allen in Week 1, the Rams clamped down on opposing QBs. They have allowed just 11.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks from Weeks 2-9. Murray had his worst fantasy performance of the season (13.4 points) in Week 3 against the Rams. If you can trade Murray for Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Fields, I would do that.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
PSA: Saquon Barkley (vs. Texans) and Christian McCaffrey (vs. Chargers) have the two best matchups of the week. You are starting them, and they will score a ton of fantasy points for you ... nothing else needs to be said.
Wilson out snapped and out touched Raheem Mostert in his very first game with the Dolphins. Wilson has played well this season and looked the part back in Mike McDaniel's system. The Browns are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game and nearly 5 yards per carry to the running back position this season. On top of that, they have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns through eight games in 2022. Wilson is a fantastic start in Week 10.
Other favorable RB matchups
Williams has been a touchdown scoring machine, finding the end zone multiple times in four games this year. This week, he will get to face a Bears defense that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns (15) in the NFL this season. The Bears have allowed a running back to score at least one touchdown against them in each of their last five games. With D'Andre Swift still not at 100 percent and getting limited touches, Williams could finish as a top-10 fantasy RB this week.
It has not been fun if you roster Montgomery, as he has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in three of his last four games. However, his workload has stayed consistent all season long and his snap count has actually increased over the last four weeks. He will face the Lions this Sunday, who are allowing 5.1 yards per carry on the year. The Bears have the No. 1 rushing offense this season, and they should be able to run all over this weak defense in Week 10.
Worst RB matchup of the week
Since Week 2, the Titans are allowing a league-low 3.1 yards per carry, 50.6 rushing yards per game, and zero rushing touchdowns to running backs. This defense has absolutely smothered RBs as of late, and Gordon does not receive enough volume to overcome this tough of a matchup. The Broncos have added yet another guy to their backfield (Chase Edmonds) and are determined to make it a three-headed monster. Gordon should be on your bench in Week 10.
Other tough RB matchups
With Aaron Jones dealing with an ankle injury, you might be tempted to start Dillon in Week 10. I would reconsider. Dillon has been horrendous for fantasy, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in each of his last eight games. On the other hand, the Cowboys are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the running back position this season. Dillon is a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option this week, and he hasn't scored a TD since Week 1.
The Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to the running back position over the last six weeks. They have allowed just 3.1 yards per carry over that span and have not allowed an RB to score nine-plus fantasy points against them in any of their last three games. Singletary should see more carries in Week 10 with Josh Allen dealing with a sprained elbow, but he will still be splitting work. Singletary will need a lot of volume to have much success in this matchup.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
Jeudy has become the top option in Denver with Courtland Sutton barely seeing any work over the last three games. The Titans are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position, and slot WRs have found the most success against this defense this year. Over their last three games, the Titans have allowed Parris Campbell, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster to each rack up lots of yards against them out of the slot. Jeudy is a very good play in Week 10.
Other favorable WR matchups
The Steelers robbed the Bears and stole a second-round pick in return for Chase Claypool. This trade will allow Johnson and Pickens to see even more targets moving forward. Per Next Gen Stats, the Saints are very good at covering the slot but have allowed the fourth-most yards to WRs lined up out wide this season. It has been very hard to trust any Steelers players in fantasy, but this is a good enough matchup that they should be in your lineup in Week 10.
Although Olave hasn't had big fantasy performances as of late, he has at least consistently put up solid numbers in PPR leagues. The Steelers are allowing the most yards per reception, yards per game, touchdowns, and fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this season. Through eight games this year, the Steelers have already allowed six different WRs to score 23-plus fantasy points against them. Olave is a safe play with a very high ceiling in Week 10.
Worst WR matchup of the week
The Colts and Broncos are by far the toughest matchups for fantasy WRs this season. The Colts have allowed the fewest yards per reception to WRs and have allowed just one WR to score more than 16 fantasy points against them in 2022. Although this matchup could give Adams some trouble, and Derek Carr is a struggling mess this year, he is far too talented to bench him in fantasy lineups -- especially since he put up 101 yards against the Broncos (the toughest defense vs WRs) in Week 3.
Other tough WR matchups
According to the man himself, Burks is expected to be activated off IR and play in Week 10. Prior to his toe injury, Burks showed flashes that he could produce in this league, and I believe he will have a strong finish to his rookie season. With that said, he cannot be trusted in fantasy lineups this week. He will very likely be on a snap count in his first game back and the Broncos lock down opposing WRs -- they allow the fewest fantasy points per game to the position this year. Find anyone else to plug into your lineup.
Hopkins versus Jalen Ramsey is always an exciting matchup to watch, but Ramsey typically wins the battle. In 10 career games against Ramsey, Hopkins has averaged just 66.1 receiving yards per game and has scored just four TDs. Hopkins has now played four games against the Rams with the Cardinals, and despite seeing a ton of targets in those matchups, he has averaged just 52 receiving yards per game, with one TD. Hopkins' target volume is far too safe to consider benching him, but he may lack efficiency and struggle to find the end zone in this matchup.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
The Titans have played many opponents that rarely utilize the tight end position (Giants, Bills, Commanders, Texans, and Colts twice), yet are still somehow allowing the fourth-most receptions and 10th-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. Dulcich has now played just three games in the NFL, and he is already looking very impressive on the field. Dulcich has scored 11-plus fantasy points in each of his three games and there is no reason to believe he won’t find similar success in this matchup.
Other favorable TE matchups
Otton has been a fantasy teeter-totter, averaging 12.8 fantasy points in odd weeks, and just 3.8 fantasy points in even weeks. As we enter Week 10, we could be scared that Otton will have another bad performance, but this is a very juicy matchup, and I think he will have back-to-back good fantasy performances for the first time in his career. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game and the most yards per reception to the tight end position this season.
After a strong start to the year, Higbee has turned into a ghost over the last three weeks -- recording just three receptions for 22 yards. If he were playing against any other team, it would be time to drop him to waivers, but the Cardinals are allowing the most fantasy points per game and the most touchdowns to the tight end position this season. If Matthew Stafford doesn't get through concussion protocol on time, John Wolford would start at QB, which would make Higbee a little riskier to start in fantasy. But Wolford did target the TE position 11 times in his only NFL start. Higbee has a low ceiling, but he should be able to squeak out eight-10 fantasy points in this matchup no matter who is playing at QB.
Worst TE matchup of the week
Freiermuth is a beast and a fantastic, young tight end. He has seven-plus targets in five of his seven games played this season. He should still see plenty of targets in Week 10, but he is unlikely to do much with those targets in this tough matchup. The Saints have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. Ravens TE Isaiah Likely was able to catch just one of his five targets in Week 9 against the Saints -- luckily for fantasy managers, it was a 24-yard TD catch. Freiermuth will need to find the end zone to have fantasy success in this matchup. Unfortunately, Kenny Pickett has thrown just two touchdowns in his career (barf).
Other tough TE matchups
The Rams are allowing on average just three receptions and 8.3 fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. Ertz's target share has declined with DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, and he has had 40 or fewer receiving yards in each of the last three games. Ertz has produced back-to-back good fantasy performances due to finding the end zone, and he will need to do that again in Week 10 in order to not bust in your lineup.
Hockenson was traded to the Vikings and was immediately a huge part of their offense. This is a promising sign that Hockenson should be a reliable fantasy tight end for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, he gets a very tough matchup in Week 10 as the Bills have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end and have allowed just one TE to have 50-plus receiving yards against them this year (Travis Kelce in Week 7). Even more unfortunate, the tight end position is very gross, so there is a slim chance that you have a better option than Hockenson to start this week.