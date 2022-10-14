2022 NFL season: Week 6 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
Now that Brady finally has good, healthy wide receivers to target, he is starting to score more fantasy points; he has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have allowed 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (sixth-most in the NFL since Week 2) while facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and Zach Wilson in three of those four weeks. The Steelers have allowed 22 completions of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Brady is a must-start in Week 6.
Other favorable QB matchups
Murray had a down fantasy performance in Week 5 against the Eagles' tough defense, but he will get a much nicer matchup this week. The Seahawks have allowed a league-high 8.9 yards per pass attempt and the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, while facing Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota and Andy Dalton. Murray will be the best QB they have faced so far this year.
Cousins had his first 20-point fantasy performance of the season in Week 5 and should have another good fantasy day on Sunday. The Dolphins are allowing the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks this season. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow each scored 20+ points against them this year. Cousins could be a top-five fantasy QB this week with many of the top guys having tough matchups in Week 6.
Worst QB matchup of the week
Since injuring his ribs in Week 2, Herbert has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in two of the last three weeks. Unfortunately, it might be another down week for Herbert as the Broncos have allowed just 10.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season (third-fewest in the NFL). No quarterback has scored 18+ points against the Broncos in 2022, and they have allowed just three passing touchdowns through five games. Herbert can have a monster performance in any given week, and there likely isn't a better QB option sitting on waivers, so you can still start him. Just temper expectations.
Other tough QB matchups
Hurts is the fantasy QB3 so far this season and he has been incredibly consistent putting up 24+ points in four of the five weeks -- but Week 6 will be a real test for the young stud. The Cowboys have allowed just 11.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and have yet to allow a QB to score multiple touchdowns in a game this season. However, the good news is that they allowed Daniel Jones to rush for 79 yards on nine carries in Week 3. So even though this is a tough matchup through the air, Hurts is still a must-start due to his rushing ability.
The Bills have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Lamar Jackson has had the best fantasy performance against the Bills this year, and he scored just 13.1 points against them. The Bills are very good at shutting down the tight end position this season, which means that Mahomes will likely have to rely on his wide receivers instead of Travis Kelce, and his connection with that group has not looked strong through five games. However, this matchup is in Kansas City which gives Mahomes a better chance to still have a good fantasy performance.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
The Browns are allowing the second-most rush yards per carry and fifth-most fantasy points in the NFL to the running back position in 2022. Stevenson is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, which is the fourth-most among RBs with 60+ carries behind only Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley. With Damien Harris out, Stevenson should see a huge workload in this game. He is a must-start in Week 6.
Other favorable RB matchups
The Chargers are allowing a league-high 6.2 yards per carry and 32.0 fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Over the last three weeks, Dameon Pierce, James Robinson and Nick Chubb have each scored over 20 fantasy points against them. Gordon was the clear lead back for the Broncos in their first game without Javonte Williams, getting 18 scrimmage touches to Mike Boone's 10. Both are startable in this matchup, but Gordon should be ranked as a top-12 fantasy RB in Week 6.
The Seahawks have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game and third-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to the running back position in 2022. Through five games, the Seahawks have allowed Jamaal Williams, Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson and Javonte Williams to each score 19+ fantasy points against them. The Cardinals backfield is very banged up with James Conner day-to-day with a rib injury and Darrel Williams already announced out for this game with a knee injury. Even if Conner plays, Benjamin should still see the bulk of the work in the backfield.
Worst RB matchup of the week
Harris is the RB36 in fantasy points per game so far this season and has yet to score 14+ fantasy points in any week. Harris' workload has decreased as of late, and backup Jaylen Warren has looked better with his opportunities. To make matters worse, he will have to face the Buccaneers' defense that has allowed just one running back to score more than 10 fantasy points against them this season. Harris is a must-sit until he proves that he is worth starting again.
Other tough RB matchups
Robinson saw a season-low 40.5% of team snaps in Week 5, while teammate Travis Etienne saw a career-high 54.1% of team snaps. Etienne has also been much more efficient with his touches over the last two games. The Colts are allowing just 3.3 yards per carry in 2022, but have been beat through the air by running backs, allowing the fourth-most receiving yards in the NFL to the RB position this season. Etienne is still a good play this week due to his ability as a receiver, but Robinson could have another tough fantasy day.
Allgeier led the Falcons with 13 carries in Week 5, but that turned into just a 4.5 fantasy point performance. The 49ers defense is allowing a league-low 2.97 yards per carry to running backs this season, and have yet to allow any player to rush for 60+ yards against them. The only area that a running back has a chance to score fantasy points against the 49ers is through the air, and Allgeier did not see a target in Week 5. He is not a start-able fantasy option this week.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
Evans is an obvious every week start but Godwin should also be in your fantasy lineups in Week 6. The Steelers are allowing a league-high 48.8 fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2022. Through five games this season, the Steelers have allowed six wide receivers to record 95+ receiving yards against them. Gabe Davis (171 yards, 2 TD), Stefon Diggs (102 yards, 1 TD) and Khalil Shakir (75 yards, 1 TD) all had a fantastic day against the Steelers' secondary in Week 5. Evans and Godwin could both finish as top-12 fantasy wide receivers this week.
Other favorable WR matchups
Considering draft cost, Samuel has had a disappointing fantasy season so far, scoring 15+ fantasy points in just one game. However, this could be the week that Samuel has one of his typical monster games. The Falcons are one of six teams allowing 40+ fantasy points to the wide receiver position in 2022. Atlanta is allowing 15.0 yards per reception to wide receivers this season (third-most in the NFL), and over the last three weeks, Samuel has averaged 16.0 yards per reception. Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo should connect on a couple of deep ball this week.
Davis needs to be in your starting lineup every week. Yes, he will put up some stinkers, but his upside in any given game is way too high to have him on your bench. Per Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs have allowed the fifth-most deep passing yards (20+ air yards) in the NFL this season. On the other hand, Davis has the second-most deep receiving yards in the NFL, behind only Tyreek Hill … and Davis missed a game with injury. Davis destroyed the Chiefs' secondary in the playoffs last season, recording 201 receiving yards and four touchdowns!!!
Worst WR matchup of the week
Kirk's season started off hot but has cooled down drastically over the last two weeks… he has caught just three balls over the last two games. The Colts are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the NFL to the wide receiver position this season. They have allowed just one wide receiver to score 15+ PPR points against them in 2022 -- yes, it was Kirk, but he had two receiving touchdowns in that game. The Colts have allowed just one receiving touchdown to the wide receiver position over the last three weeks.
Other tough WR matchups
After a huge Week 1, Pittman has averaged just 10.7 fantasy points per game and has not found the end zone. With rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce cutting into his target share, Pittman has just eight receptions over his last two games. The Jaguars are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points in the NFL to the wide receiver position this season. Over the last three weeks, Jacksonville has held A.J. Brown to 14.5 PPR points, Mike Williams to 8.5 points and Brandin Cooks to six points.
The Broncos have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and yards per reception to the wide receiver position in 2022. Per Next Gen Stats, Williams has recorded 339 of his 392 total yards when aligned out wide this season, while the Broncos are allowing the second-fewest yards per target (5.9) to wide receivers when aligned out wide.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
Ertz is the fantasy TE5 in 2022. He has the fourth-most targets among tight ends this season, behind only Tyler Higbee, Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce. Ertz has been very reliable, as he and Kelce are the only two tight ends to score 10+ fantasy points in each game this season. Not counting Taysom Hill's performance against Seattle, the Seahawks are still allowing the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to the tight position in 2022.
Other favorable TE matchups
The Cardinals are allowing a league-high 19.5 fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. Dissly has had up-and-down performances this year, but he has scored 12+ fantasy points in three of five weeks -- his two poor performances were against defenses that are very good at covering the tight end position (49ers and Saints). If you are struggling to find a good TE to start this week, Dissly is a great option in Week 6.
Smith has seen an uptick in snaps each week this season, with a season-high 49 offensive snaps played in Week 5. He is averaging nearly six targets per game over the last four weeks. The Dolphins are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points in the NFL to the tight end position this season. Smith isn't an exciting fantasy option, but he should at least score eight to 10 PPR points in Week 6.
Worst TE matchup of the week
Pitts might be the most disappointing fantasy player, in terms of expectations, so far this season. He has scored fewer than four fantasy points in three of his four games played -- just absolutely brutal. Pitts is now coming off a hamstring injury and will face one of the best defenses in the NFL. The 49ers have allowed just one tight end to score 6+ fantasy points in a game this season (Tyler Higbee had 14 targets in that game). I expect yet another very low scoring week from Pitts.
Other tough TE matchups
The Bills have allowed a league-low 7.7 fantasy points per game to the tight end position since the start of the 2021 season. Buffalo has not allowed a tight end to score more than 11 fantasy points in a game since Week 5, 2021 when it faced … Kelce. Yes, Kelce is a different kind of beast, and he will likely be just fine against the Bills' defense. However, the Bills will not have to worry about Tyreek Hill in this matchup, and they just held another studly TE, Mark Andrews, to just 3.5 fantasy points in Week 4. With all that said, Kelce is still a must-start.
Hurst has had back-to-back good fantasy performances, as he has found the end zone in each of the last two weeks, but I don't expect him to do much in this matchup. The Saints have yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a tight end this season and are allowing just 7.0 fantasy points per game to the position (fourth-fewest in the NFL).