2022 NFL season: Week 6 fantasy football matchups

Since injuring his ribs in Week 2, Herbert has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in two of the last three weeks. Unfortunately, it might be another down week for Herbert as the Broncos have allowed just 10.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season (third-fewest in the NFL). No quarterback has scored 18+ points against the Broncos in 2022, and they have allowed just three passing touchdowns through five games. Herbert can have a monster performance in any given week, and there likely isn't a better QB option sitting on waivers, so you can still start him. Just temper expectations.