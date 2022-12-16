2022 NFL season: Week 15 fantasy football matchups

Goff has been very solid for fantasy as of late… but he has played three straight games at home, in the dome. Goff's home/road splits are absolutely astonishing this season; he is averaging 21.3 fantasy points per game at home, and just 8.5 points on the road. This is because he has just TWO total passing touchdowns in away games (and 20 pass TDs at home). To make things worse, the Jets have not allowed an opposing quarterback to hit 250 passing yards or throw for more than one passing touchdown in any game since Week 3. They have allowed just five total passing touchdowns over their last ten games. You are playing with fire if you plan to trust Goff in your fantasy playoffs this week.