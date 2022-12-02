2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
Other favorable QB matchups
Lawrence has had back-to-back 20-plus point fantasy performances and he gets the best matchup for quarterbacks in Week 13. The Lions seem to have fixed their run defense mid-season, but their pass defense continues to be straight up putrid. Over the last five weeks, the Lions are allowing a league-high 27.4 fantasy points per game to QBs, while no other team in the league has allowed more than 21 points per game in that span.
As always, it is never exciting to place Garoppolo into your fantasy lineups, but he's been a viable option in a handful of weeks this season when needed in a pinch. The Dolphins have allowed every QB not named Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, Kenny Pickett, or Kyle Allen to score 16-plus fantasy points against them this year. The 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries in their backfield and may need to lean on Jimmy G more to keep up with the electric Dolphins offense. If you need to start a QB off waivers, Garoppolo should score around 16-20 points in Week 13.
Worst QB matchup of the week
Tannehill's pass attempts and yards have increased since rookie WR Treylon Burks returned from injury, but his upside is still far too low to risk starting him in this matchup. Tannehill has still yet to score 20 fantasy points in a game this season and the Eagles are allowing the fewest points per game to QBs in 2022. I would much rather start any of the three QBs listed above over Tannehill in Week 13.
Other tough QB matchups
Jackson has not put up the fantasy performances that we are used to, as he has scored 17 or fewer points in six of his last eight games. He is dealing with yet another injury (quad) that he suffered in practice on Wednesday, after dealing with a hip injury and illness last week. On top of that, he will face the Broncos, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs this season. Jackson obviously has a super high ceiling in any given week, but this could be yet another low scoring game for him.
The 49ers are the No. 1 defense in both points and yards allowed this season, while allowing a league-low nine passing touchdowns. They have accomplished this feat despite having a plethora of defensive injuries throughout the middle of the season. The 49ers defense got healthy during their Week 9 bye, and since then have allowed just 10.2 fantasy points per game to QBs over their last three games. Tagovailoa should still be started in fantasy as the Dolphins offense has been unstoppable. And although the 49ers defense is great, I am not sure anyone has the answer on how to slow down both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
Chubb had a season-high 26 carries in Week 12, and he could beat that this Sunday. The Browns will likely lean on Chubb extra hard on this game with Deshaun Watson making his first start in the last 700 days. The Texans are allowing the most rushing yards and fantasy points per game to the running back position in 2022. Chubb could finish as THE RB1 in Week 13.
Other favorable RB matchups
It has been a brutal couple of weeks for Pierce fantasy managers. He has scored under five fantasy points in back-to-back weeks with 16 total rushing yards over that span. However, things should get back on track for Pierce in this matchup as the Browns are allowing the third-most yards per carry and fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Over their last five games, the Browns have allowed Gus Edwards, Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert, Devin Singletary and Rachaad White to each score 17-plus fantasy points against them. Pierce should be safe play to score at least 10 points in this matchup.
The Packers have suddenly forgotten how to play defense -- especially run defense. They have allowed a running back to score 20-plus fantasy points against them in three straight weeks and both Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts put up career-high rushing yards against the Packers last week. Montgomery has been a consistent fantasy scorer with Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, and he has averaged over 20 fantasy points per game over his last four matchups against the Packers. Montgomery should be ranked as a top-12 fantasy RB this week.
Worst RB matchup of the week
Kamara is averaging just 9.2 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks and has scored fewer than 10 points in three of the four games. The Buccaneers are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs and, more importantly, have allowed the fewest receiving yards to the position in 2022. In Kamara's last matchup against the Buccaneers, he averaged just 1.6 yards per carry and scored five fantasy points.
Other tough RB matchups
Sanders went off against the Packers last week, recording a career-high 143 rushing yards (and 2 TDs) on 21 carries, but he will get a much tougher matchup in Week 13. The Titans have allowed a league-low 2.7 yards per carry since Week 4 and no running back has hit 60 rushing yards against them in that span. The only RBs that have found fantasy success against the Titans since Week 4 are those who were used as pass catchers, but Sanders has just 19 total receiving yards over his last six games played. Sanders is a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option in this matchup.
Wilson has been very solid for fantasy since the 49ers traded him away to the Dolphins, and this is a REVENGE game for both him and Raheem Mostert. However, the 49ers are dominate at stopping the run this season, allowing a league-low 3.19 yards per carry while no other team is allowing fewer than 3.6 yards on average. No running back has hit 60 rushing yards or had more than 13 fantasy points against the 49ers over their last six games. Wilson will need to get into the end zone to have a decent fantasy performance on Sunday.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
You start Wilson in fantasy as long as Zach Wilson is not the Jets' starting quarterback. In four games that he has played without Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson has averaged over 77 receiving yards per game and has scored four touchdowns. He averaged just 45.6 yards per game and had zero TDs in seven games played with Zach Wilson. On top of that, he gets a fire matchup this week against the Vikings who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position since Week 5. Garrett Wilson is a must start.
Other favorable WR matchups
Brown has not recorded more than 60 receiving yards in any of his last four games, but that should change in Week 13. Jalen Hurts' passing attempts should be higher than usual in this matchup as the Eagles will not be able to run all over the Titans like they have done to other defenses. The Titans are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this season -- Tee Higgins and Christian Watson both put up over 20 points against them over the last two weeks. On top of that, Brown has made it known that he was hurt that the Titans traded him, so he will be extra motivated in this matchup to put up a massive performance.
Kirk has had an up and down fantasy season, but his targets have stayed consistent. This is a perfect matchup for Kirk this week as the Lions are allowing the most yards per target in the slot among all teams and he leads the league in receiving yards out of the slot this season (per Next Gen Stats). Kirk should be ranked as a top-15 fantasy WR in Week 13.
Worst WR matchup of the week
Lamb is the WR4 in fantasy points per game over the last five weeks, behind only Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill. Lamb is far too good to not start him in fantasy, but this could be a lower scoring week for him. The Colts are allowing the fewest receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2022. Adams (27.6 points) is the only WR to score more than 16 fantasy points against the Colts over their last 10 games.
Other tough WR matchups:
Amari Cooper at Texans: Cooper has exceeded expectations greatly this season. Besides a few dud games sprinkled throughout the year, Cooper has been a very dependable fantasy asset. Now, the offense will get an upgrade at QB, and that should only be good news for Cooper, but we have no idea if his connection will be as strong with Deshaun Watson as it was with Jacoby Brissett. Especially since Watson hasn't played football in nearly two years. On top of that, the Texans are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2022. Starting Cooper in Week 13 is risky, but it is hard to sit someone with his production.
This one is largely dependent on if Marshon Lattimore plays in Week 13 or not. Lattimore has missed the last seven games with a kidney laceration, but could be back this week. Evans and Lattimore have a strong rivalry and Lattimore typically wins the battle. Evans has averaged just 7.5 fantasy points per game against the Saints over their last seven matchups. Also, Evans has disappointed in fantasy over the last three weeks, as he has not scored more than 10 fantasy points in a game during that span. Evans has not scored a touchdown since Week 4, and that will need to change quickly if he is going to put up big numbers against the Saints defense on Monday night.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
It has been so simple with Kittle this year: When he is facing a defense that struggles against tight ends, he has a great fantasy week; when the matchup is hard or neutral, he does absolutely nothing. Fortunately for Kittle fantasy managers, the Dolphins are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are dealing with injuries entering Week 13, which should result in Kittle seeing an increase in targets. Kittle is a great play this week.
Other favorable TE matchups
Johnson had three straight 12-plus fantasy-point performances before putting up a big ole' zero in Week 12 against the 49ers. I say it nearly every week in this article, don't start tight ends against the 49ers. Johnson gets a much better matchup this week, as the Buccaneers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the tight end position in 2022. Johnson should score 8-12 fantasy points in this matchup.
The Packers have been a hard matchup for tight ends over the season, but that has changed as of late. Over their last five games, they have allowed five different TEs to score a touchdown against them. Kmet is very TD or bust, but he has scored five touchdowns since Week 9. Kmet is an OK option if you are desperate.
Worst TE matchup of the week
Woods had a breakout performance last week with eight receptions for 98 yards against the Steelers. That came after having just seven career receptions entering the matchup. However, I am not chasing those points in Week 13. The Cowboys have a much stronger defense than the Steelers, and Dallas has allowed just one tight end to score 10-plus fantasy points against them this season (Tyler Higbee -- and he needed 10 targets just to score 11.6 points).
Other tough TE matchups
Dulcich had a promising start to his career, but he has scored just seven or fewer fantasy points in each of his last three games. The Broncos offense is abysmal, and I want no part of them in fantasy. Tight ends can score fantasy points against the Ravens, but only if they get into the end zone. Only one tight end has scored more than seven points against the Ravens without getting into the end zone this season. The last thing I want to do is have my fantasy hopes tied to a Broncos player needing to score a TD.
The Chargers have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season, but it is only because they have faced Travis Kelce twice. The Chargers have allowed four touchdowns to TEs all season long, with three of them coming from Kelce in Week 11. Moreau has just seven total receptions over the last three weeks, but luckily, he has gotten into the end zone twice during that span. I don't want to count on a touchdown from Moreau in this matchup.