2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups

Brown has not recorded more than 60 receiving yards in any of his last four games, but that should change in Week 13. Jalen Hurts' passing attempts should be higher than usual in this matchup as the Eagles will not be able to run all over the Titans like they have done to other defenses. The Titans are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this season -- Tee Higgins and Christian Watson both put up over 20 points against them over the last two weeks. On top of that, Brown has made it known that he was hurt that the Titans traded him, so he will be extra motivated in this matchup to put up a massive performance.