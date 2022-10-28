2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups

The Bills are allowing just 3.0 yards per carry and 52.8 rushing yards per game to running backs this season (both by far the fewest in the NFL). The Bills have yet to allow a running back to hit 50 rush yards against them in a game this year. Jones has been very inconsistent as a fantasy scorer in 2022, as he has scored 10 or fewer points in four of his seven games. Jones can still have a solid fantasy performance in PPR leagues in Week 8 as he could see a ton of targets if the Packers need to keep up with Josh Allen and company. However, the Bills are allowing just 6.1 yards per reception to RBs this season (sixth-fewest in NFL).