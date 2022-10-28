2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.
Other favorable QB matchups
Tagovailoa has had one good fantasy game this year (one good quarter) and has scored fewer than 16 fantasy points in his other four games played. However, he should be start-able this week against the Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks this season. Geno Smith, Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts each scored 24+ fantasy points against them in 2022. Running back Raheem Mostert could steal the Dolphins' touchdowns in this matchup as the Lions' rush defense is putrid, but Tagovailoa should be able to find Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle down the field multiple times on Sunday.
Following the benching of Matt Ryan, Ehlinger will start his first NFL game on Sunday. Over the last few seasons, we have seen many QBs have solid fantasy performances in their first career start -- including guys like Jake Luton (21.5 pts), David Blough (17.3) and Brandon Allen (17.0). Ehlinger should also offer a safe floor with his rushing ability -- he recorded 1,903 rush yards and 33 rush TD over his four seasons at Texas. Ehlinger gets a friendly matchup in his first start, as the Commanders have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (14) this season.
Worst QB matchup of the week
Rodgers is the QB24 in fantasy points per game and he has yet to score 17+ fantasy points in any given week this season. On the other hand, the Bills have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterback in 2022. Over their last three games, the Bills have held Patrick Mahomes to 19.6 fantasy points and Lamar Jackson to 13.1 fantasy points. I would prefer to start Ehlinger in his first ever NFL start over Rodgers this week.
Other tough QB matchups
Fields had his first 20-point fantasy performance of the season last week, but he could struggle in Week 8 against a very stingy Cowboys defense. The Cowboys have allowed just 11.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and have yet to allow a QB to score 17+ fantasy points against them this year. The Cowboys' defense is allowing just over 200 passing yards per game and fewer than one touchdown per game to QBs in 2022. Yes, Fields will run and gain plenty of yards on the ground ... but Daniel Jones had 79 rush yards against the Cowboys in Week 3 and still only scored 13.7 fantasy points in that game.
Lawrence has scored 18+ fantasy points in four of his seven games this season, including two games with 24+ points. However, he should be on your bench in Week 8. The Broncos are allowing a league-low 9.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. No quarterback has scored 18+ points against the Broncos this season, and they have allowed just three passing touchdowns through seven games.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
The Texans have allowed a league-high 135.3 rushing yards per game and 31.9 fantasy points per game to the running back position in 2022. Henry has destroyed the Texans in his last three matchups against them, putting up 200+ rushing yards and 2+ rushing TDs in each of the three games. Henry should be ranked as the overall RB1 on the week.
Other favorable RB matchups
The Browns have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game and the most rushing TDs to the running back position in 2022. Over the last two weeks, both Rhamondre Stevenson and Gus Edwards scored two rushing TDs in their matchup against the Browns. Mixon has the second-most scrimmage touches in the NFL this season (behind only Saquon Barkley), but he is just the RB15 in fantasy points per game. Mixon has yet to have a monster fantasy performance in 2022 ... but that could be coming in Week 8.
As of late, Mostert has been consistently fed the ball ... he is averaging nearly 18 touches per game and 90 scrimmage yards per game over the last four weeks. Mostert has scored 19+ fantasy points in two of his last three games, and he gets a fantastic matchup in Week 8. The Lions are allowing 5.4 yards per carry and the third most fantasy points in the NFL to the running back position in 2022. Over their last three games, they have allowed Rashaad Penny (28.7), Rhamondre Stevenson (19.5) and Ezekiel Elliott (17.7) to each score 17+ fantasy points against them.
Worst RB matchup of the week
Chubb's fantasy production lives and dies by his touchdown numbers because he is rarely used as a receiver -- he has only 14 targets through seven games this season. The Bengals have been a very good rush defense in 2022, allowing just 81.9 rushing yards per game and two rushing touchdowns to running backs through seven weeks. Only three RBs have scored 15+ fantasy points against the Bengals (none had over 20 pts) and all three such RBs had 7+ targets in their matchup. Chubb is obviously still a must-start, but if he doesn't get into the end zone, it could be a very low scoring week for him.
Other tough RB matchups
The Cowboys have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to the running back position this season. Montgomery's workload as a receiver has all but disappeared as he has just one target over the last two weeks. He will need to get into the end zone to have an OK fantasy performance, but unfortunately the Cowboys have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to RBs all season long. Montgomery has very little upside in Week 8.
The Bills are allowing just 3.0 yards per carry and 52.8 rushing yards per game to running backs this season (both by far the fewest in the NFL). The Bills have yet to allow a running back to hit 50 rush yards against them in a game this year. Jones has been very inconsistent as a fantasy scorer in 2022, as he has scored 10 or fewer points in four of his seven games. Jones can still have a solid fantasy performance in PPR leagues in Week 8 as he could see a ton of targets if the Packers need to keep up with Josh Allen and company. However, the Bills are allowing just 6.1 yards per reception to RBs this season (sixth-fewest in NFL).
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
Moore finally had a good fantasy day in Week 7, with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. He should be able to build on that momentum in Week 8 against the Falcons defense that's allowing the most fantasy points per game in the NFL to the wide receiver position in 2022. Just over the last two weeks, the Falcons have allowed FIVE wide receivers to record 75+ yards against them, including Brandon Aiyuk, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase who each scored 28+ fantasy points in their matchup.
Other favorable WR matchups
Although Higgins put up over 90 receiving yards in Week 7, it felt very disappointing with Tyler Boyd going off and Ja'Marr Chase stealing the touchdowns. However, Higgins could be the one to shine in Week 8 against the Browns, who have shut down slot receivers this season but have given up the second-most receiving yards in the NFL to WRs targeted out wide, per Next Gen Stats. Despite dealing with injuries and missing time, Higgins still has the eighth-most receiving yards in the NFL when aligned wide this season (Chase is second in this category). With the absence of Chase, Higgins should have a monster performance on Monday Night Football.
The Steelers are allowing a league-high 43.7 fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2022. They have allowed the most receptions of 10+ yards (60) and 20+ yards (27) in the NFL this season. Brown has averaged 4.5 receptions/game of 10+ yards this season (t-2nd-most in NFL, behind only Tyreek Hill). Smith has averaged nearly 80 receiving yards and 17 fantasy points per game since Week 2. Brown and Smith should have good fantasy performances on Sunday.
Worst WR matchup of the week
Despite seeing plenty of targets, Johnson has scored fewer than 12 fantasy points in each of the last four weeks and has scored 15+ points in just one game this season. The Eagles are a tough defense and are allowing the lowest catch percentage and third-fewest yards per reception in the NFL to the wide receiver position this season. Even in tough matchups, Johnson has the talent to score 8-12 points in PPR leagues, but he offers almost no upside this week playing with rookie QB Kenny Pickett.
Other tough WR matchups
The Colts are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the NFL to the wide receiver position this season. They have allowed just one WR to score more than 15 PPR points against them in 2022. Samuel has not scored a touchdown or hit 70 receiving yards in a game since Week 2, and he has averaged just 9.7 fantasy points per game over the last five weeks. Try to find someone else with higher upside to plug into your lineups.
Boyd will go from the best matchup for slot WRs in Week 7 to the worst matchup for slot WRs in Week 8. Boyd went off against the Falcons secondary, which continues to get destroyed in the slot week after week. However, this week Boyd will face the Browns, who have allowed just 14 receptions to WRs in the slot the entire season (fewest in the NFL). The Browns can be beat regularly on the outside, meaning Joe Burrow should target Tee Higgins often in this matchup. However, with Ja'Marr Chase out with a hip injury, Boyd should be more involved in the offense. I just don't expect him to be very efficient with his workload in Week 8.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
Smith has been mostly bad for fantasy this season (and his entire career), but he has the third-most targets in the Vikings offense in 2022. Smith should be able to put up a solid fantasy performance in PPR leagues against the Cardinals, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to the tight end position this season. The Cardinals have allowed a TE to score 10+ points against them in six of seven games this year.
Other favorable TE matchups
David Njoku will miss some time with a high ankle sprain and Bryant should step into his role while Njoku is out. Njoku averaged over seven targets and 75 receiving yards per game over the last five weeks. The Bengals have allowed 75+ receiving yards to three tight ends this season (Mark Andrews, Tyler Conklin and Pat Freiermuth).
Gesicki is a very unreliable fantasy TE as he has scored fewer than six fantasy points in five of his seven games this season. However, he has had seven targets in each of the last two weeks and gets a very favorable matchup this Sunday. The Lions have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to the tight end position in 2022. I am still not excited to play Gesicki this week, but he should score 8-12 PPR points in this matchup.
Worst TE matchup of the week
The Rams have allowed a league-low 4.3 fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. Zach Ertz has scored the most points among TEs against the Rams in 2022, and he scored just 10.5 points on 10 targets in that game ... no other tight end has hit five fantasy points against them this year. Kittle himself scored just 4.4 points against the Rams in Week 4.
Other tough TE matchups
Waller is coming back from a hamstring injury and will face the Saints, who are allowing just 6.3 fantasy points per game to tight ends and have yet to allow a TE to score a touchdown this season. No tight end has scored 8+ fantasy points against the Saints in 2022. On the other hand, Waller has scored fewer then five fantasy points in each of his last three games. It might be best to keep him on your bench through Week 8.
The Bills have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end and have allowed just one TE to have 50+ receiving yards against them this season (Travis Kelce in Week 7). Tonyan has had fewer than 40 receiving yards in six of his seven games in 2022. Tonyan is not a good option in fantasy this week.