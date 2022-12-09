2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Best QB matchup of the week
The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.
Other favorable QB matchups
Cousins has not been reliable for fantasy as he has scored fewer than 17 points in four of his last five games. However, he should be trusted this week as he gets to face the Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks (by far) this season. Jared Goff has scored at least 20 fantasy points in all four career matchups at Detroit since joining the Vikings in 2018.
The Titans have allowed the second-most passing yards, fourth-most passing touchdowns and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Titans have a stifling run defense, so the Jaguars will need to lean on Lawrence to move down the field and score points. Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury, which makes him a little riskier to start in Week 14… but if you need to start a QB available on waivers, and Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins are not available, Lawrence is a decent option this week.
Worst QB matchup of the week
The 49ers have allowed just two opposing QBs to finish as a top 12 QB this season... while Brady has not scored more than 18 fantasy points in any of his last seven games. The 49ers' pass-rush is going to destroy the Buccaneers' struggling offensive line, and we all know Brady is not himself when a defense is able to apply pressure. The 49ers held Justin Herbert, Andy Dalton and Tua Tagovailoa all to under 14 fantasy points over the last three weeks… I expect them to do the same to Brady.
Other tough QB matchups
The Jets have not allowed an opposing quarterback to hit 250 passing yards or throw for more than one passing touchdown in any game since Week 3. They have allowed just FOUR!! passing touchdowns over their last NINE games. Insane. However, Allen ended up scoring nearly 25 fantasy points against the Jets in Week 9 despite throwing zero TDs and having two picks, due to putting up 86 rushing yards and scoring twice on the ground. Allen is far too special of a talent to not start him in fantasy… but this is an unfortunate matchup in such an important week.
White is an exciting player, and he has some very nice fantasy matchups coming up… but unfortunately, he gets a very touch matchup in Week 14. The Bills defense isn't as scary this season as it was in 2021 due to many defensive injuries, but they still have allowed only one QB to score more than 20 fantasy points in a game this year. Last season when White played against the Bills, he had a disastrous outing -- throwing four interceptions with zero touchdowns. White is too risky to start this week, but do not drop him as he gets the Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks from Weeks 15-17.
Running Backs
Best RB matchup of the week
The Cowboys are finally starting to come to their senses and are giving Pollard more work, even when Elliott is healthy. Both Pollard and Zeke have had 14+ touches in each of the last three games, and any RB who gets that amount of work against the Texans is going to have a nice fantasy week. Pollard has proved that he has the higher upside among the duo, as he has scored over 20 fantasy points in four of the last five games (including two games with 30+ points), but Elliott could easily get into the end zone multiple times in this matchup. Both could finish as top 10 fantasy RBs in Week 14.
Other favorable RB matchups
Wilson scored 0.3 fantasy points in Week 13, so I get it if you are scared to plug him back in your starting lineups... but I am here to give you some confidence. Last week, he had to face the 49ers, who are by far the toughest run defense in the NFL. But this week, he gets to face the Chargers, who are by far the softest run defense in the NFL. I believe the Dolphins gave more touches to Raheem Mostert against the 49ers because with his speed, at least he offered them a chance to break off a long run. Wilson was the Dolphins' clear lead back and scored 12+ fantasy points in each of the three games prior to Week 13, and I think he gets back on track in this easy matchup.
Whether it be Mixon or Samaje Perine, the Bengals have leaned heavily on their running backs as of late. This backfield is seeing a ton of work on the ground and being utilized heavily in the receiving game as well. With Hayden Hurst out with an injury, I expect the RBs to be targeted at an even higher rate moving forward. The Browns' run defense is absolutely putrid and they have allowed the most fantasy points to the running back position since Week 2. Mixon should finish as a top 5 fantasy RB this week.
Worst RB matchup of the week
We need to stop starting running backs against the 49ers, it's not going to end well. They have allowed a league-low 3.2 yards per carry to RBs, while no other team is allowing fewer than 3.7 yards on average. To make things worse, the Buccaneers are the second-worst rushing offense this season, only beating out the Rams. With Fournette back from injury, he and White split the workload in the backfield. Yes, these two will get their targets, but the 49ers are also allowing the second-fewest yards per reception to RBs this season. Gross.
Other tough RB matchups
The Titans have allowed a league-low 2.8 yards per carry since Week 4 and no running back has hit 60 rushing yards against them in that span. They have also allowed just three rushing TDs to RBs all season long. The only RBs that have found fantasy success against the Titans since Week 4 are those who were used as pass-catchers, but Etienne has had fewer than 20 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Etienne will need to get into the end zone to score double-digit fantasy points in this matchup.
Conner has been one of the more reliable fantasy RBs lately as he has averaged 20 rushing attempts and 19 fantasy points per game since Week 10. Conner's workload has been far too safe to consider sitting him, but his upside is capped in Week 14 in a tough matchup. The Patriots are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs in 2022 and have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to the position all season long. No RB has scored more than 16 points against the Patriots this year.
Wide Receivers
Best WR matchup of the week
At this point, St. Brown is an every week must-start, you already know that. BUT!... With six teams on bye, Chark is a very good option for a one-week fill-in. Chark played a season-high 64 offensive snaps in Week 13 and put up 98 receiving yards on five receptions. The Vikings have allowed the most receiving yards and second-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position in 2022. Per Next Gen Stats, the Vikings have allowed nearly 200 more yards than any other team to WRs aligned out wide this season, and Chark lines up out wide on nearly all his snaps. Chark is my favorite "sleeper" play of the week.
Other favorable WR matchups
Kirk has scored 16+ fantasy points in three of his last four games and has had eight or more targets in each of the four games. The Titans are allowing the most fantasy points to the wide receiver position this season -- Tee Higgins, Christian Watson, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown all put up over 20 points against them over the last three weeks. Kirk is a must-start in this matchup, and Zay Jones is also a viable flex play this week.
The 49ers have an absolute beastly defense… except when it comes to covering slot WRs. It is a massive weakness. Godwin has run the second-most routes in the NFL out of the slot since returning from injury in Week 4. Godwin is Tom Brady's go-to guy -- he has 65 receptions since Week 4, with only Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson having more in that span. He may not score a TD, but he will stack up plenty of points in PPR leagues. Play Godwin with confidence in Week 14.
Worst WR matchup of the week
The Jets are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position since Week 4. Over their last six games, the Jets have allowed just two WRs to have more than 60 receiving yards in a game… and both of those WRs (Stefon Diggs & Jerry Jeudy) needed 10+ targets to hit 90 yards. Davis has had a few big fantasy performances this season, but then also has had six games with fewer than 10 points. Davis scored just 5.3 fantasy points against the Jets in Week 9. If you can pivot to another option this week in your starting lineups, I would.
Other tough WR matchups
Cooper was clearly Deshaun Watson's favorite target in his first game back, but that resulted in just four receptions for 40 receiving yards in Week 13. This week the Browns will play in Cincinnati where the crowd is going to be much more hostile for Watson than it even was in Houston. Plus, for whatever reason, Cooper struggles to produce for fantasy in away games this season. This matchup is also very tough as the Bengals have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to WRs in 2022. Cooper isn't a must-sit as he will likely get 8-10 targets; I just don't expect him to be very efficient with his workload.
Slayton has had 60+ receiving yards in five straight games, tied for the longest such active streak in the NFL with Davante Adams... but that streak could end in Week 14. The Eagles have allowed the lowest catch percentage and fourth-fewest receiving yards to wide receivers in 2022. Even with the tough matchup, I am still willing to start Slayton if needed. Daniel Jones literally has no other decent WRs to target in this offense.
Tight Ends
Best TE matchup of the week
Unless you have Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or T.J. Hockenson, good luck finding a tight end to start that you feel confident in this week. Henry has the highest upside for those TEs that can be found on waivers entering Week 14. The Cardinals have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season, by a large margin. Henry has had five targets in each of the last two games, and if he sees five targets in this matchup, he should be able to produce at least 10 fantasy points against the soft Cardinals defense.
Other favorable TE matchups
REVENGEEEE GAME!! Hockenson is tied with Travis Kelce for the most receptions among tight ends since being traded to the Vikings in Week 9. Plus, the Lions are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. Hockenson should have plenty of scoring opportunities in this matchup, as it is expected to be a high-scoring affair between two strong offenses, and two very bad secondaries. Hockenson is one of the very few tight ends that I feel good starting this week.
Everett has been extremely inconsistent and hard to trust for fantasy, but he is one of a handful of TEs that has scored 10+ fantasy points in at least five games this season. He put together a nice game in a favorable matchup in Week 13 vs the Raiders, recording 80 receiving yards on five receptions. He gets another good matchup this week as he faces the Dolphins, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. Everett is a solid start in Week 14.
Worst TE matchup of the week
The Bills are allowing just 9.4 fantasy points per game to the tight end position in 2022. They haven't allowed a touchdown to a TE all season long and have allowed 50+ receiving yards to only one TE (Travis Kelce… shocker). Conklin had just one reception for seven yards against the Bills in Week 9. Conklin is not a viable streaming option this week.
Other tough TE matchups
In an absolute pitiful week for tight ends, Fant finished as the TE3 in Week 13. He had just four receptions for 42 receiving yards last week, but he got into the end zone and put up 14.2 fantasy points. That was just Fant's second TD on the season… and not something I want to bet on happening again this week. The Panthers are not a favorable matchup for tight ends, as they are allowing the tenth fewest points to the position in 2022. Fant is a desperation play at best in Week 14.
With six teams on bye, and the tight end position being disgusting this season, you might be desperate to find a start-worthy TE on waivers this week -- Gesicki is NOT your guy. He has zero receptions over the last two weeks and has scored fewer than six fantasy points in nine of his 12 games played this season. Yes, the Chargers have allowed the 11th most fantasy points per game to the tight end position in 2022… but it is only because they have faced Travis Kelce twice, and he scored three TDs in one of the matchups. If you are desperate, pick up and play Hunter Henry instead.