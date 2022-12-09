2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups

Wilson scored 0.3 fantasy points in Week 13, so I get it if you are scared to plug him back in your starting lineups... but I am here to give you some confidence. Last week, he had to face the 49ers, who are by far the toughest run defense in the NFL. But this week, he gets to face the Chargers, who are by far the softest run defense in the NFL. I believe the Dolphins gave more touches to Raheem Mostert against the 49ers because with his speed, at least he offered them a chance to break off a long run. Wilson was the Dolphins' clear lead back and scored 12+ fantasy points in each of the three games prior to Week 13, and I think he gets back on track in this easy matchup.