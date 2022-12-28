NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Cousins has been on fire as of late, scoring more than 24 fantasy points in three straight games. He has also topped 21 in four of the Vikings' last five games. Cousins has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in all four of those games, as well. He has been better at home than on the road, and the Packers defense is playing better. Plus, there could be some weather concerns. However, Green Bay had been allowing production to QBs until last week, and Cousins did throw for 277 yards and two TDs, finishing with over 19 fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1. Given the state of the quarterback position right now, you have to stick with Cousins, even if there are more reasons to worry than there have been the last few weeks.