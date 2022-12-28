NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Lawrence had a tough matchup last week in bad, rainy conditions. Despite having his receivers shut down by the Jets' secondary, Lawrence was able to finish with more than 18 fantasy points due to his legs. He ran for 51 yards and one touchdown and would have cracked 20 fantasy points if not for a fumble. The week before that performance, Lawrence went off for almost 27 fantasy points against a very tough Cowboys defense. He has now averaged 23.5 fantasy PPG in his last six games and is a top-five fantasy QB on the season. It might say that this is a tough matchup on your fantasy app, but it doesn’t matter. Lawrence has proven to be matchup-proof and should be started with confidence.
Cousins has been on fire as of late, scoring more than 24 fantasy points in three straight games. He has also topped 21 in four of the Vikings' last five games. Cousins has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in all four of those games, as well. He has been better at home than on the road, and the Packers defense is playing better. Plus, there could be some weather concerns. However, Green Bay had been allowing production to QBs until last week, and Cousins did throw for 277 yards and two TDs, finishing with over 19 fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1. Given the state of the quarterback position right now, you have to stick with Cousins, even if there are more reasons to worry than there have been the last few weeks.
Goff was a sit last week because of his season-long road woes, and he ended up having his best road game of the year. He finished with 25.7 fantasy points as the QB2 on the week. I own that swing and miss. But now Goff is back in his comfy home confines this week. Goff has played much better at home this season, including topping 21 fantasy points in two straight home starts. He now gets the Bears, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to QBs in the last month (18.0). On the season, they have allowed 18 fantasy PPG to the position. Goff, at home in a favorable matchup, brings a safe floor and a high ceiling. He is definitely in play in fantasy championship week.
Prescott was a sit last week against the Eagles, and well ... he made me regret that one. Prescott exploded against one of the top defenses for 347 yards, three TDs and nearly 28 fantasy points. Prescott has now topped 20 fantasy points in two straight games. This week he faces the Titans, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to quarterbacks (19.99). That includes allowing the second-most passing yards and touchdowns to the position. Prescott is in the fantasy playoff MVP race and should be starting in what could be a big blowup spot for him on TNF.
Bonus if you need a streamer ...
Purdy has averaged 18 fantasy PPG in his three starts this season. He has scored at least 15.96 in each start, showing that he brings a reliable floor. But this week could be a week when he shows his upside as he faces the Raiders, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season (18.86). I usually say trusting Purdy is more about trusting his offensive scheme and the playmakers around him. While that is all certainly still true, he is starting to earn more trust. You can do worse than Purdy if you are streaming. He joins Daniel Jones and Mike White as the top QB streamers of the week. I rank those three: Jones, Purdy and White.
Sit 'Em
Smith’s fantasy points have decreased in each of his last three games. In the last two, he has averaged just 13.8 fantasy PPG. Two weeks ago, you could blame the matchup against the Niners, but last week looked like a potential smash spot against the Chiefs. Perhaps it was not having Tyler Lockett. I do not want to take anything away from Smith, who is a Pro Bowler this season for good reason. But this week is another tough matchup. The Jets have allowed just 14.4 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, which ranks inside the top 10. Their defense has shut down many QBs this season. It's very likely you have another QB on your roster you are debating with Smith. If that’s the case, go in the other direction.
Watson has averaged 11.5 fantasy PPG this season. His high game is 16.34, and he has not topped 13 fantasy points in any other game. You can blame rust, the weather and anything else you want, but the fact of the matter is Watson has just been unproductive for fantasy since he returned from his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. The Commanders are middle of the pack against QBs this season, but they are overall a tough defense and are getting tougher as they get healthier. There is too much on the line to take a shot on Watson here.
Carr was a sit last week, and he scored just 6.36 fantasy points. You can blame the weather, but Carr has been very up and down this season and has failed to reach seven fantasy points in two of his last three games. Now, he gets the 49ers, who arguably are the best defense in football. The Niners have allowed just 13.3 fantasy PPG to QBs, the third-fewest in the NFL. They also completely neutralize their opponents' run game, meaning this could be an ugly one for Carr. The floor is far too low and there’s not enough upside to justify starting him in this tough matchup.
Darnold was a recommended streaming option last week, and he came through! Darnold finished as the QB8 on the week scoring 21.9 fantasy points as he threw and ran for a touchdown. However, that was largely about the matchup as the Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to QBs this season. Now Darnold faces the Bucs, who rank in the bottom half of the league. Plus, unlike the Lions, their games tend to be lower scoring. As great as Darnold was for us last week, this is a what-can-you-do-for-me-this-week game. There are better streaming options out there this week than Sammy D.