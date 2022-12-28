NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Intro

This is it. The final week of the fantasy season.

Or at least it should be -- friends don't let friends play in Week 18 as teams rest their starters. We already have an abundance of weather concerns to worry about! If you made it this far, you should feel great. Yeah, the goal is to win the whole thing. But you've made it as far as you possibly could. Enjoy it a little!

For those still playing, you can spend any FAAB or top waiver priorities you might have. You can't take it with you. Anyone who you are not starting can be dropped; as long as your opponent cannot use them. Use your FAAB or waiver priorities on anyone you will start this week -- even if that is a defense or kicker. You can also use it to block your opponent if possible. For example, in not one, but two leagues last week, my opponents outbid me for Gardner Minshew because I had Jalen Hurts, and just left him on the bench. It's not dirty, it's smart.

I know last week wasn't the strongest for this article, and I own that. I apologize to anyone who I might have been led astray in such a vital week. The article had been on a heater, but it came crashing back to reality in Week 16. Hopefully we bounce back and finish strong!

But before we dive into the starts and sits, I just want to thank everyone who has read, watched or listened to any of my content this season. This is a dream job, and it is only possible because of you.