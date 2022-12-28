NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Watson is considered day to day with a hip injury, but he himself is saying he is going to be OK. If he plays for the Packers, he should play for your fantasy teams. Watson saw eight targets, finishing with over 10 fantasy points in a game he left early in last week. He also slipped and fell on what should have been a touchdown. The week before, when he struggled, he nearly caught a touchdown. Watson can win downfield after the catch and is the go-to receiver in the red zone, meaning he always has a chance to score a touchdown. You do not bench those kinds of receivers, especially not when they face the Vikings, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers this season (41.4). They have allowed the most yards to out-wide receivers, as well as the most on passes of at least 10 air yards and the second-most yards on passes of at least 20 air yards. Watson, who runs 67 percent of his routes from out wide, will have his chances to win downfield. If he plays, you have to start him.