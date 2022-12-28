NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Watson is considered day to day with a hip injury, but he himself is saying he is going to be OK. If he plays for the Packers, he should play for your fantasy teams. Watson saw eight targets, finishing with over 10 fantasy points in a game he left early in last week. He also slipped and fell on what should have been a touchdown. The week before, when he struggled, he nearly caught a touchdown. Watson can win downfield after the catch and is the go-to receiver in the red zone, meaning he always has a chance to score a touchdown. You do not bench those kinds of receivers, especially not when they face the Vikings, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers this season (41.4). They have allowed the most yards to out-wide receivers, as well as the most on passes of at least 10 air yards and the second-most yards on passes of at least 20 air yards. Watson, who runs 67 percent of his routes from out wide, will have his chances to win downfield. If he plays, you have to start him.
Godwin had a good matchup against the Cardinals last week and turned it into eight catches for 63 yards on 10 targets. That was good for 14.3 fantasy points. Godwin has now scored over double digits in every game he has played since Week 4. He has seen at least eight targets in every game since Week 6. There are not many receivers who see that much volume each and every week. That is a very reliable floor, and he has started to show a higher ceiling as of late, having topped 19 fantasy points in three of his last six games. This week he faces the Panthers, who have allowed 35.8 fantasy PPG to receivers, the seventh-most in the NFL. There are not many Bucs you can start with much confidence right now, but Godwin is certainly one of them.
London has been getting more volume as of late and turning it into a lot of fantasy production. London has seen at least nine targets in each of his last three games and has gone for at least 70 yards in each. He has averaged 14 fantasy PPG in that span. He has scored at least 12 fantasy points in each of those games showing that he brings a reliable floor. He is clearly the player in the passing game that they trust the most, and that sort of volume keeps him in play. The Cardinals rank middle of the pack against receivers, but they allow a ton of production to opposing offenses. London is someone you can play as a WR3 or flex option this week.
Jeudy was the lone bright spot for the Broncos on Christmas. He saw 10 targets, catching six of them for 117 yards, all of which led the Broncos. He finished with 17.7 fantasy points. That is enough to make him a top-15 WR in Week 16. Jeudy has now topped double figures in four straight, topped 70 yards in three straight and is averaging 21.9 fantasy PPG in the last three weeks. That is inflated by his three touchdowns, 33.3 fantasy point game that came in Week 14 against the … Chiefs. The same defense that he gets this week. The Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to receivers (35.9). Jeudy is not going to repeat the big performance he had the first time against the Chiefs, but he has been getting consistent volume and production, and this is a favorable matchup where the Broncos will be chasing points. Jeudy is very much so in play in championship week.
Chark is in play for those of you who are looking for a deeper option at receiver. Chark scored 14.8 fantasy points last week, going for 108 yards. He has topped 90 yards and 14 fantasy points in three of his last four games. The floor isn’t very safe, but the ceiling is high. He faces the Bears, who have allowed 36.5 fantasy PPG to receivers in the last month, just outside the top 10 in the NFL. Plus, the Lions are home, where their offense has been much more explosive. Chark is certainly in play as a streaming option.
Renfrow is in play as a streaming option, and he remains available in the majority of leagues. He is coming off his best game of the season, where he scored a touchdown and finished with 14.2 fantasy points. You can credit the weather, but he got it done. This week he faces the Niners, who have a very tough defense. They can stop the run and get pressure on the QB. That could lead to a ton of quick passes to the Raiders slot receiver. The Niners have allowed the fifth-most yards to slot receivers and are in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed as well. Additionally, they have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to receivers in general (36.0). Renfrow is a deeper streamer this week.
Sit 'Em
Brown finished with 8.8 fantasy points last week. The good news is that was his most points in a game without Kyler Murray. The bad news is that was his most points in a game without Murray. He has scored between 5.9 and 8.8 fantasy points in those three games. The Falcons may look like a good matchup on paper, but in the last month, they have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to the position (18.6). The floor is far too low to risk it in what is suddenly a tough matchup. I thought about going with DeAndre Hopkins here, but I feel a little better about him if Colt McCoy is able to return. Either way, I would sit Brown.
Johnson has put up all of his best games this season with Mitch Trubisky. Kenny Pickett returned last week, and we saw the same trend, with Johnson scoring 11.4 fantasy points. The good news is that is his best game with Pickett. The bad news is every game with Trubisky has been better. The ceiling with Pickett has been around 11 fantasy points, and we have often seen him finish in single digits. He gets the Ravens this week, who have been middle of the pack against receivers as of late. There is not enough upside to start him in a championship game.
Thielen has four catches for 47 yards in his last two games combined. He has fewer than 45 yards in three of his last four games. There is a chance he can salvage his day with a touchdown, but the floor is far too low nowadays. He isn’t even the second target in this offense anymore. He has to compete to be the third target with K.J. Osborn behind both Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. Plus, the Packers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers on the season (30.3). Thielen can hit the bench this week.
Peoples-Jones finished with just one catch for two yards in Week 16. You can blame the weather there, but in three of the four games with Deshaun Watson, he has fewer than 45 yards. He has one massive game with Watson and three where there was not much volume or yardage. Now he gets the Commanders, who once were a favorable matchup, but they have been tougher as of late. They have ranked in the bottom half of the league against receivers both on the year and in the last month. You have better options in the championship round.