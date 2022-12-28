NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

Swift only carried the ball four times in Week 16 as the Lions were firmly in catchup mode against the Panthers. He did see five targets, though. It was an overall disappointing day for Swift in a season full of disappointing results. However, if you made it this far, it’s a week to start Swift as your RB2 or flex. Swift faces the Bears, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to running backs this season (25.9). Swift does not bring a safe floor but he brings upside, and this is a matchup in which he should be able to showcase it. Not only do the Bears struggle against the run, but it should be one the Lions can keep close, if not even play with a lead. Plus, the Lions being home only raises the ceiling of all Detroit players. He’s been volatile, but I would take a shot on Swift in this matchup.