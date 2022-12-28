NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

The Chargers are coming off a strong performance where they scored 20 fantasy points. In the NFL Fantasy Live league, all that stood between me and the championship round was the Chargers defense not scoring 13 fantasy points. And then Nick Foles happened. Yeah, terrible way to lose, terrible QB, terrible head coach. But good defensive performance! And that is what we should hope for again this week as the Chargers take on the Rams. The Rams have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season (9.1). The Chargers just took advantage of a good matchup last week, and they get another this week. They can be started in this battle of L.A.