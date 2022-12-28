NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Giants defense has been up and down, but it has shown the ability to take advantage of favorable matchups. The Colts offense is, well, for lack of a better word, bad. It has allowed 15.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, by far the most in the NFL. The Colts keep trying different QBs, and they just keep getting worse. Start the Giants this week.
The Chargers are coming off a strong performance where they scored 20 fantasy points. In the NFL Fantasy Live league, all that stood between me and the championship round was the Chargers defense not scoring 13 fantasy points. And then Nick Foles happened. Yeah, terrible way to lose, terrible QB, terrible head coach. But good defensive performance! And that is what we should hope for again this week as the Chargers take on the Rams. The Rams have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season (9.1). The Chargers just took advantage of a good matchup last week, and they get another this week. They can be started in this battle of L.A.
The Texans have allowed 9.9 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the second-most in the NFL. The Jaguars took advantage of a good matchup last week against Zach Wilson and the Jets, scoring 14 fantasy points. If you streamed them last week, just keep it rolling in another favorable matchup.
The Chiefs have been up and down, but they did score 15 fantasy points in Week 14 against Denver. They picked off Russell Wilson twice and scored a touchdown. Denver has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (9.5). I mean, it's never good when Patrick Star is roasting your QB. Start the Chiefs defense this week.
Sit 'Em
The Bills defense has a reputation that outlives the actual production we have got from them in fantasy. Plus, the Bengals have allowed just 5.5 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, which is just inside the top 10. But this line has been protecting Joe Burrow better as of late, and they have the capability of putting up a ton of points. I would sit the Bills defense in this must-win game.
The Broncos defense has been the bright spot of their season until last week. They got pounded by the Rams and finished with -4 fantasy points. That is not a typo. They finished with negative-four fantasy points. Now they get the Chiefs, who have allowed a league-low 3.5 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. Even a unit like this, sit them in the championship game against Patrick Mahomes.
The Bengals defense reached double figures last week for the first time since Week 3. But this week they face the Bills, who have allowed just 4.9 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. This could be a game with a lot of points scored, which is great for everyone except the fantasy defenses. Sit them in this game.
The Bears are a very favorable matchup on paper, as they allow a lot of sacks. However, the Lions have the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL this season. They also allow a ton of production weekly, just like they did last week against Sam Darnold and the Panthers. The week before, they struggled against Zach Wilson and the Jets. Even if it looks like a good matchup, you cannot trust them.