NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Michael Florio

NFL Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-8-0

Myers is typically reliable for nine fantasy points, and he always is a threat to drop a big kicker number. That could be the case this week as the Seahawks may struggle to score many touchdowns against a tough Jets defense, which could lead to more field goal chances. Myers has been money this year, and I would ride it out with him in championship week.  

Graham Gano
Graham Gano
New York Giants · K
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-10-1

Gano has scored 12 fantasy points in back-to-back games, and he has routinely sat around eight fantasy points or higher in the last few weeks. He is very much so in play against the Colts this week. Indy has ranked middle of the pack against kickers, but the Giants will settle for field goals against a Colts offense that struggles to score many points.  

Harrison Butker
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs · K
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 4-11-0

Butker is on a bit of a cold streak after having weeks where he was scoring over double figures. This week he gets the Broncos, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers (10.3). He scored 10 fantasy points against them in Week 14. He is certainly in play this week.  

Cameron Dicker
Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-10-0

"Dicker the Kicker" faces the Rams in the battle for L.A. The Rams have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to kickers (8.9). With their offense struggling for much of the year, you can see the Chargers opt to kick rather than be aggressive on fourth down. Dicker is in play as a streaming kicker.  

Sit 'Em

Wil Lutz
Wil Lutz
New Orleans Saints · K
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-2-0

Lutz has now scored five fantasy points or fewer in two straight games. He has a very tough matchup this week against the Eagles, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (4.5). There are better streaming options out there this week. 

Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals · K
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 12-3-0

McPherson was very reliable last season, but this year he has not been that for fantasy. He has topped double figures just once since Week 5. Last week he missed two extra points. Now he faces the Bills, who have allowed just 6.3 fantasy PPG the fourth-fewest in the NFL. I would go in another direction this week.  

Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears · K
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 7-8-0

Santos scored seven fantasy points last week, which ties his high since Week 8. There is just not a lot of upside here, especially against the Lions, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (6.9). There are better options out there.  

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 12-3-0

McManus has been up and down this season. He has scored eight fantasy points or fewer in three straight and four of his last five. This week he gets the Chiefs, who have allowed just 6.9 fantasy PPG to kickers, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. Additionally, the Broncos may opt to be aggressive and go for it rather than settle for field goals against the Chiefs. I would play a different kicker this week.  

Follow Michael Florio on Twitter @MichaelFFlorio.

