NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions.
Start 'Em
Myers is typically reliable for nine fantasy points, and he always is a threat to drop a big kicker number. That could be the case this week as the Seahawks may struggle to score many touchdowns against a tough Jets defense, which could lead to more field goal chances. Myers has been money this year, and I would ride it out with him in championship week.
Gano has scored 12 fantasy points in back-to-back games, and he has routinely sat around eight fantasy points or higher in the last few weeks. He is very much so in play against the Colts this week. Indy has ranked middle of the pack against kickers, but the Giants will settle for field goals against a Colts offense that struggles to score many points.
Butker is on a bit of a cold streak after having weeks where he was scoring over double figures. This week he gets the Broncos, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers (10.3). He scored 10 fantasy points against them in Week 14. He is certainly in play this week.
"Dicker the Kicker" faces the Rams in the battle for L.A. The Rams have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to kickers (8.9). With their offense struggling for much of the year, you can see the Chargers opt to kick rather than be aggressive on fourth down. Dicker is in play as a streaming kicker.
Sit 'Em
Lutz has now scored five fantasy points or fewer in two straight games. He has a very tough matchup this week against the Eagles, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (4.5). There are better streaming options out there this week.
McPherson was very reliable last season, but this year he has not been that for fantasy. He has topped double figures just once since Week 5. Last week he missed two extra points. Now he faces the Bills, who have allowed just 6.3 fantasy PPG the fourth-fewest in the NFL. I would go in another direction this week.
Santos scored seven fantasy points last week, which ties his high since Week 8. There is just not a lot of upside here, especially against the Lions, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (6.9). There are better options out there.
McManus has been up and down this season. He has scored eight fantasy points or fewer in three straight and four of his last five. This week he gets the Chiefs, who have allowed just 6.9 fantasy PPG to kickers, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. Additionally, the Broncos may opt to be aggressive and go for it rather than settle for field goals against the Chiefs. I would play a different kicker this week.