NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Engram has been doing his best Travis Kelce impression the last month. In that span, he is averaging 21.4 fantasy PPG, with a low-mark of 14. He has shown an extremely safe floor and an equally high ceiling. Engram has seen at least seven targets in all of those games. Engram has helped many people not only make the fantasy playoffs but reach the fantasy championship round. It's not the time to mix anything up, especially against the Texans, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (13.3). Engram is a must-start right now.
Schultz has put up a couple of duds in a row, but he gets a bounce-back opportunity against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (15.15). That number jumps to 19.9, the third-most, in the last month. While the floor is lower than we would like, the ceiling remains high for Schultz, who routinely has topped 13 fantasy points with Dak Prescott. Schultz remains in play as he has a chance to have a nice game in this great matchup.
Kmet has been a sit the last couple of weeks, and he was held under eight fantasy points in each of those games. However, this is a week to go back to Kmet. Not only do the Lions allow a bunch of production through the air, but they also specifically struggle with tight ends. They have allowed 13.8 fantasy PPG to the position, the sixth-most in the NFL. Kmet easily could be the top target for Justin Fields and the Bears in a game that could have a lot of scoring. Kmet is back in play this week.
Knox is featured in this article and the NFL Fantasy Live segment more than any tight end. Knox has now caught a touchdown in three straight games. He was struggling to score for much of the season, but it seems he is who Josh Allen trusts the most when they get into the red zone right now. He has seen at least five targets in three straight games. The Bengals rank middle of the pack against tight ends this season (check last month) but there is likely going to be a lot of points scored on Monday Night Football. That alone keeps Knox in play. Plus, it is just more fun knowing you have a player on MNF in the championship round.
Bonus if you need a streamer ...
Henry brings no floor, but we have seen him put up nice games in favorable matchups. That’s what he has this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (15.4). Henry is purely for those in need of finding a starter off the waiver wire, but the matchup makes him one to take a shot on if you are in that position.
Sit 'Em
Njoku has seen his numbers dwindle in every game he played with Deshaun Watson this season. Njoku bottomed out this past week, catching just two balls for 14 yards. He has scored fewer than six fantasy points in two straight games. The Commanders have been tough on tight ends, allowing just 9.3 fantasy PPG, the sixth-fewest in the NFL this season. Njoku might be the best option you have, but if you have another tight end and have been playing matchups, Njoku can be sat this week.
Okonkwo finished with just one catch for 10 yards on two targets with Malik Willis. It is unlikely that we will see Ryan Tannehill return this week. The floor is next to nothing with Willis, especially against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends (8.9). Okonkwo was fun for a bit and will be fun next season, but he should not be in your lineup this week.
Otton saw seven targets last week but only caught two of them for 12 yards. That was against the Cardinals: the best matchup a tight end could have. Now he gets the Panthers, who have allowed just 10.7 fantasy PPG, the 11th-fewest in the NFL. There are better options to stream this week.
Zylstra caught three touchdowns last week and finished as a top-four fantasy tight end. The issue is he had more targets in that game than he did in the rest of the season. Chasing points rarely works in fantasy, and I certainly wouldn’t do so in the fantasy championship, specially not against the Bears, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends (8.2).