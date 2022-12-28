NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

Knox is featured in this article and the NFL Fantasy Live segment more than any tight end. Knox has now caught a touchdown in three straight games. He was struggling to score for much of the season, but it seems he is who Josh Allen trusts the most when they get into the red zone right now. He has seen at least five targets in three straight games. The Bengals rank middle of the pack against tight ends this season (check last month) but there is likely going to be a lot of points scored on Monday Night Football. That alone keeps Knox in play. Plus, it is just more fun knowing you have a player on MNF in the championship round.