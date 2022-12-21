Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

Published: Dec 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Michael Florio

NFL Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.

If you are still reading this, I am guessing you are still competing in your league.

For many, this is the fantasy semifinals, meaning that only four managers in your league can say they are playing meaningful games. That in its own right is a huge accomplishment. You should feel good right now! But the job is not finished yet. We are still two wins away from the ultimate goal!

And this will be a unique week with the main slate of games being played on Saturday, not Sunday. But do not worry -- we will have three games on Sunday (Christmas). There will also be a Thursday night and Monday night game, meaning we get four days filled with fantasy fun. But before you start having your fun Saturday, just make sure your lineup is fully set! These games are far too important at this point in the season.

I want to wish a happy holidays to everyone reading this and their families or whomever you choose to celebrate with! Hope you have a great time that is filled with fun and, of course, some fantasy victories.

Follow Michael Florio on Twitter @MichaelFFlorio.

