NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

If you are still reading this, I am guessing you are still competing in your league.

For many, this is the fantasy semifinals, meaning that only four managers in your league can say they are playing meaningful games. That in its own right is a huge accomplishment. You should feel good right now! But the job is not finished yet. We are still two wins away from the ultimate goal!

And this will be a unique week with the main slate of games being played on Saturday, not Sunday. But do not worry -- we will have three games on Sunday (Christmas). There will also be a Thursday night and Monday night game, meaning we get four days filled with fantasy fun. But before you start having your fun Saturday, just make sure your lineup is fully set! These games are far too important at this point in the season.