NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

Renfrow returned last week and played just 43% of the snaps. You can say that is because he is being eased in, and sure, that could be the case. But I am not sure that explains the three targets. Renfrow has now seen four targets or fewer in each of his last five games. He is not the kind of receiver who can put up points in chunks by winning downfield, and it’s probably not a safe bet to expect many touchdowns out of him with the other options they now have. It may look like an appealing matchup on paper, but the floor is entirely too low for a player with not much upside. He has yet to even score 11 fantasy points in a game this season. Get away from Renfrow.