NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Full disclosure, this was going to be DeVonta Smith until the Jalen Hurts news came out. Can you hear me sighing as I type this? Instead, let’s go with Wilson, who went out and scored 13.8 fantasy points against the Lions, catching four of nine targets for 98 yards. It showed that Wilson is reliable even with Zach Wilson at QB, but the hope was that Mike White could have suited up on Thursday. But this is once again a favorable matchup, as the Jaguars have allowed the 10th-most fantasy PPG to receivers (35.6). Plus, if the Jaguars offense performs like it has been, the Jets will have to throw. Keep riding with Wilson.
Evans didn’t catch a touchdown like I thought he would in Week 15, but it's coming! Evans did have his most yards and fantasy points since Week 8. His 10 targets were the most he has seen in a game since Week 9. Still, he has at least nine targets in three of his last four games. It was certainly an improvement, but we haven’t seen a vintage Evans game in a while. That could be coming this week, as he faces the Cardinals, who have allowed a bunch of production to opposing offenses, in what is a must-win game for the Buccaneers. That touchdown, and big play, will come, and when it does, you’re going to want him in your starting lineup.
Moore has topped 18 fantasy points in two of the three games Sam Darnold has started. Do not ask about that other one. In all seriousness, the floor is low with Moore, but he has been more productive with Darnold. Plus, if there is ever a matchup to start him in, it's this one. The Lions have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to receivers this season (40.7). They have also allowed the most yards and second-most touchdowns to slot receivers and the fifth-most yards to out wide receivers. Moore runs 69% of his routes out wide and 25% from the slot. Start him this week.
It's been a quiet couple of weeks for Slayton, but he is still averaging 6.8 targets per game in the last five weeks. He also was averaging 13.8 fantasy PPG in the six games prior to Week 14. Slayton lines up out wide and can win downfield. Both greatly matter this week against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed the most yards to receivers lined up out wide, as well as the third most yards on passes of both 10-plus and 20-plus air yards. They have also allowed the third most fantasy PPG to receivers (40.6). Plus, the Giants could have to throw if they are chasing points. There are lots of reasons to get Slayton into your starting lineup if you are going deeper at the position this week.
Moore didn’t have a huge Week 15, but he is back in play this week against the Titans. Moore is averaging 10 targets per game in the last two weeks, and we have already seen him have a blowup fantasy game. This week he gets the Titans, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers (41.7) as well as the most production on deep passes. Moore is in play if you need a streaming option.
Sit 'Em
This one hurts, but it's got to be done. Brown has had his two worse games of the season since Kyler Murray was injured. He’s failed to reach 35 receiving yards or 7.5 fantasy points after scoring double figures in every game with Murray. Not only that, but there is a strong chance that Trace McSorley could be starting this game for the Cardinals. I do not believe McSorley can keep multiple pass-catchers afloat, and DeAndre Hopkins has an easier skillset to manufacture touches too. The Buccaneers have ranked middle of the pack against receivers, but this is more about the circumstances. I would get away from Brown this week.
Samuel played a season-low 59 percent of snaps against the Giants in Week 15. He also has averaged just 4.3 targets, 2.9 catches and 39 receiving yards per game with Taylor Heinicke as the starter. He also has Jahan Dotson back to take targets away. The Commanders also face the 49ers, who have been one of the absolute best units in the league. While receivers have been the 49ers biggest weakness on defense, there are not enough scoring chances to make up for the potential low volume and floor. You can play Terry McLaurin but stay away from Samuel. There are options with more upside to play over him this week.
Renfrow returned last week and played just 43% of the snaps. You can say that is because he is being eased in, and sure, that could be the case. But I am not sure that explains the three targets. Renfrow has now seen four targets or fewer in each of his last five games. He is not the kind of receiver who can put up points in chunks by winning downfield, and it’s probably not a safe bet to expect many touchdowns out of him with the other options they now have. It may look like an appealing matchup on paper, but the floor is entirely too low for a player with not much upside. He has yet to even score 11 fantasy points in a game this season. Get away from Renfrow.
I do not want to kick Meyers while he is down, so I am not going to focus on the lowest point of his professional career. In full disclosure, I had him down as a sit for this week before that play even happened. I am more concerned with him scoring just 4.7 fantasy points, which is his fifth straight game in single figures. Meyers started the season off hot, but has since cooled off in a big way. And as Patrick Claybon pointed out on Fantasy Live this week, Mac Jones has only completed one pass into the end zone this season. So, it’s not like you have much hope of a touchdown helping prop up his day. And if you are still not sold, the Bengals have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (30.8).