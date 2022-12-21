NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Cousins had -0.38 fantasy points at halftime in Week 15 and somehow ended up with 32.4 fantasy points against the Colts. There was something about the largest comeback in NFL history that helped him get there. In all seriousness, Cousins deserves a lot of credit for his play this season. He has scored at least 25 fantasy points in two straight games and over 21 in three of his last four. Cousins has also been much better at home, having scored fewer than 18 fantasy points there just twice. But those outings came against the Cowboys and Patriots, and the Vikings get a better matchup this week against the Giants. New York ranks middle of the pack against QBs, but the G-Men are certainly not a defense to shy away from. Especially not with the Vikings defense giving up a ton of production and forcing Cousins to throw. Continue to start Cousins if he got you this far.