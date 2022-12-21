NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Gano is coming off a game in which he hit some big kicks on Sunday Night Football. Now, he gets the best matchup a kicker can get: the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed 10.5 fantasy PPG to kickers, the most in the NFL. No other team allows double figures per week to the position. Gano is in play as a streaming kicker this week.
Butker is coming off a down fantasy week, but he has been mostly good scoring double figures in three of his last five games. He gets the Seahawks, who have allowed 8.1 fantasy PPG to kickers, inside the top third in the NFL. Start the Chiefs kicker this week.
Gay has scored at least seven fantasy points in three straight weeks, which is reliable for a kicker. He also just showed last week he can kick even in frigid conditions. This week he faces the Broncos, who have allowed 9.6 fantasy PPG, which is the second-most in the NFL. Gay is in play if you are looking for a kicker to start off the waiver wire.
The Cowboys have allowed 8.8 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fifth-most in the NFL. Plus, if Jalen Hurts does have to sit, we could see the Eagles offense move the ball, but stall out before scoring a touchdown. That tends to lead to more field goal chances. Elliott is in play as a streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
Bass has only topped double figures twice since Week 5. He is reliable, but he often does not get many field goal opportunities. Plus, he has a tough matchup this week against the Bears, who have allowed just 6.6 fantasy PPG to kickers, which is the seventh-fewest in the league. And if you’re still not sold, there is the threat of bad weather. Stay away.
The 49ers have allowed a league-low 4.7 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers this season. Their strength is taking away opponents run game, which happens to be the strength of the Commanders offense. Slye just might not get many chances if his offense struggles to move the ball. Slye has been reliable as of late, but I would get away this week.
Not only have the Bucs allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing kickers (6.3), but the Cardinals could be down to their third-string QB this week. It's hard to envision them moving the ball consistently enough to get many kicks off against this defense. I would get away from Prater.
The Bills have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing kickers this season (6.3). Santos has also scored seven fantasy points or fewer in each of his last seven games. He scored just two fantasy points last week. On top of it all, there is the threat of bad weather. There are many better fantasy options out there.