NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Montgomery has had better results as of late, averaging 19.1 fantasy PPG in his last four games. He has scored at least 14 fantasy points in each of those, showing that he brings a reliable floor and upside. He was also the Bears' second-leading receiver last week against the Eagles. More pass-game usage would be a plus and it's certainly possible as the Bears are without their top two receivers. Plus, this week he gets the Bills, who just allowed Raheem Mostert and the Dolphins to run all over them. Buffalo has struggled against the run for a while now. Plus, you can expect the Bears to run to keep Josh Allen on the sideline and frigid conditions are expected. Khalil Herbert could return this week, but Montgomery is still in play.
McKinnon has finished as the top scoring fantasy running back in each of the last two weeks -- scoring over 32 fantasy points in each game. It's wild. He has seen at least eight targets, with over 100 scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns in each of those games. Now, he is not going to do this weekly, but the upside is so high right now and, if he continues to be featured in the passing game, McKinnon brings a RB1 ceiling each week. He also saw a season-high 10 carries last week. McKinnon was a big part of the Chiefs' playoff plans last year and they are just now fully starting to set him free. This week he faces the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to running backs (28.9). They are also in the top seven in catches and receiving yards allowed to running backs. Ride the hot hand with McKinnon, he just might mess around and win you your league.
Kamara is not being used in the right way and it is having a great impact on his fantasy football value. Despite carrying the ball 21 times against the Falcons, he finished with just 12.4 fantasy points. That is largely because he was only targeted two times. He ran just nine routes all game while his backup ran eight. What are we doing here, Dennis Allen?! Kamara also has not scored a touchdown outside of the game where he scored four of them. He is not the same fantasy asset that he was in the past, but it doesn’t mean you cannot play him in the right matchup and that is what he gets this week. The Browns have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to running backs (27.4). That includes giving up the fifth-most rushing yards to the position. Kamara is once again in play as an RB2 or flex this week.
Dobbins was a start last week and he went on to carry the ball 13 times for 125 yards. He finished with 13.8 fantasy points -- enough to make him a top 20 RB on the week. The Ravens RB has now rushed for 120 or more yards in two straight games after scoring 18 fantasy points the week prior. Dobbins will always split time with the other backs here, but not only is he playing more snaps and leading the way on the ground, he is the most explosive of their backs. This week, he has a favorable matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed just under 25 fantasy PPG to running backs, inside the top 12 in the NFL. That includes allowing the seventh-most rushing yards to running backs. Start Dobbins in a matchup that shapes up to provide favorable game script.
Jonathan Taylor's season is officially over, and Moss played 67% of the snaps with 24 carries, a target and 81 yards in his immediate absence last week. It was a game where they were playing from ahead throughout until, well, you know by now how that one ended. Now the Colts get the Chargers, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to running backs this season (25.9). That includes the second-most rushing yards to the position. Moss is in play as a streaming option and the same goes for Deon Jackson, as he would likely be the back that gets used more in the passing game. Both are on the flex radar this week.
Sit 'Em
Etienne was a sit last week and while he had a good real-life game, it only translated to 12.7 fantasy points. That is a solid day, I do not want to take that away from him -- but it was his best fantasy day since Week 9 against the Raiders. This week he gets a Jets team in the bottom third in fantasy PPG allowed to running backs both on the season and in the last month. The Jets are also in the bottom third in rushing yards allowed to running backs this season. Plus, it's not like he is heavily involved in the passing game to salvage his day if he has a bad one on the ground. He is not a must-sit option, but if you are debating between him and another back, go the other way.
Robinson has been playing great, having run for at least 89 yards in three straight games. But those came against the Falcons and twice the Giants. This week he faces the 49ers, who have held running backs in check all season long. The Niners have allowed a league-low 15.8 fantasy PPG to running backs. They have allowed just 798 rushing yards to the position -- only three other teams have allowed less than 1,000, none fewer than 900. Plus, Robinson has one game all season with more than two targets, so he cannot salvage his day in the passing game. It's smart to get away from him and Antonio Gibson this week.
This is a two-fold sit this week. On one hand, Foreman has struggled mightily as of late. He failed to even score a full fantasy point last week, rushing 10 times for 9 yards. He has averaged less than six fantasy PPG in his last four games. The second reason is the Lions have shut down running backs since Week 9. Starting running backs have averaged just 6.4 fantasy PPG against them in that span -- averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Foreman is not at the quality of any of these backs. Get away from him this week and moving forward.
Akers played 74% of the snaps on Monday Night Football with 12 carries for 65 yards. He also caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. He finished with 13 fantasy points -- not a bad game for a streaming option. But his stretch of favorable matchups ends this week against the Broncos. Denver is middle of the pack against running backs this season, but its defense is one of the best in the NFL. There does not figure to be many scoring opportunities. The floor is in single digits and the upside is probably not too much higher. I would sit Akers this week.