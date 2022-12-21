NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

Kamara is not being used in the right way and it is having a great impact on his fantasy football value. Despite carrying the ball 21 times against the Falcons, he finished with just 12.4 fantasy points. That is largely because he was only targeted two times. He ran just nine routes all game while his backup ran eight. What are we doing here, Dennis Allen?! Kamara also has not scored a touchdown outside of the game where he scored four of them. He is not the same fantasy asset that he was in the past, but it doesn’t mean you cannot play him in the right matchup and that is what he gets this week. The Browns have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to running backs (27.4). That includes giving up the fifth-most rushing yards to the position. Kamara is once again in play as an RB2 or flex this week.