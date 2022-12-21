NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

The Bills have not been a good defensive unit either for fantasy or real life this season. But they can have a good game in the right matchup. And while you may think Justin Fields is not a good matchup, you’d be wrong. For all the awesome things that Fields does, sacks and turnovers have continued to be an issue for this Bears offense. In total, they have allowed the fourth most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (8.9). The Bills defense is in play, and Fields is a must-start fantasy QB. Both things are true.