NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Saints were able to sack Desmond Ridder four times while holding him to 97 passing yards on 26 attempts. Ridder was just the second quarterback to have fewer than 100 yards on at least 25 pass attempts in their first start since 2000. The other was Brett Hundley. The issue for the Saints was they allowed a lot of rushing yards. The Ravens are tough on the run. I would start the Ravens this week.
The Chargers defense has certainly been lackluster this season, but this is about the matchup. The Colts have allowed the most fantasy PPG to defenses this season at 10.9 per game. Matt Ryan has been sacked a bunch, and turnovers have been an issue for the Colts. That tends to lead to fantasy points for defenses. Plus, they will be without Jonathan Taylor. If you have been streaming, the Chargers are in play this week.
The Buccaneers defense has been disappointing, especially from a fantasy aspect this season. But this is purely about the matchup. The Cardinals have already been allowing the eighth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season (7.8). But they may be down to their third-string QB Trace McSorley. Stream the Bucs this week.
The Bills have not been a good defensive unit either for fantasy or real life this season. But they can have a good game in the right matchup. And while you may think Justin Fields is not a good matchup, you’d be wrong. For all the awesome things that Fields does, sacks and turnovers have continued to be an issue for this Bears offense. In total, they have allowed the fourth most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (8.9). The Bills defense is in play, and Fields is a must-start fantasy QB. Both things are true.
Sit 'Em
The Patriots defense is usually a popular one in fantasy, but I would sit them this week against Joe Burrow and that explosive Bengals offense. On the year, the Bengals have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (4.9). This offense is capable of putting up a ton of points in a hurry. Go in another direction this week.
The Packers are coming off a good game against the Rams, but they have not been the unit that many expected this season. Plus, this week, they get the Dolphins, who are not the Rams. On the season opposing defenses have scored just 5.4 fantasy PPG against them, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. Stream elsewhere this week.
The Giants defense is coming off a big game on national television. That may make you consider streaming them, but I would not do so against the Vikings. The Vikings have allowed just 6.4 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, which is middle of the pack, but this is an explosive offense, as we just saw last week. Do not play the Giants this week.
There was once a time, a long time in fact, where you would stream defenses against the Lions. But that is not the case anymore. This offense has been explosive at times this season. They have allowed just 5.1 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, which is tied with the Bills for the seventh lowest in the NFL. Who would have thought offenses led by Josh Allen and Jared Goff would be tied in that category? The point is, sit defenses against the Lions.