NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

Engram has scored at least 14 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He has 25 targets in his last two games, and 32 in the last three. Not many tight ends see that sort of consistent weekly volume. The floor hasn’t been low this season, and it's possible that is still true. However, this is starting to look like a different offense as Trevor Lawrence continues to look more and more like the generational talent he was advertised as coming into the NFL. The Jets are a tough defense, but it has actually struggled against tight ends, allowing 12.1 fantasy PPG, just outside the top 10 most in the NFL. Engram could get a boost in volume if the Jags receivers struggle against a tough Jets secondary. I would continue to start Engram.