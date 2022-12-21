NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Kittle had a monster game against the Seahawks in Week 15, finishing with four catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns, which was good for 25 fantasy points. He was the top-scoring tight end last week. Kittle saw only five targets, but that is still around a 20 percent share since Brock Purdy only threw 26 times. Kittle is no Deebo Samuel, but he is a great YAC receiver in his own right. Plus, the Niners can manufacture quick, short throws to Kittle to let him run after the catch. The Commanders are tough on tight ends, but there is too much upside with Kittle to get away right now. Still start him.
Engram has scored at least 14 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He has 25 targets in his last two games, and 32 in the last three. Not many tight ends see that sort of consistent weekly volume. The floor hasn’t been low this season, and it's possible that is still true. However, this is starting to look like a different offense as Trevor Lawrence continues to look more and more like the generational talent he was advertised as coming into the NFL. The Jets are a tough defense, but it has actually struggled against tight ends, allowing 12.1 fantasy PPG, just outside the top 10 most in the NFL. Engram could get a boost in volume if the Jags receivers struggle against a tough Jets secondary. I would continue to start Engram.
Waller returned in Week 15. He played half the snaps and caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and one touchdown. That is 16 yards per catch and nearly 14 fantasy points on just three targets. Not many tight ends have that kind of big-play ability and upside. Plus, you have to imagine that Waller was being eased into action since he hadn't played since Week 5. His snaps and targets should both quickly increase. The Steelers have been tough on tight ends, but I don’t care, there’s too much upside. There are only a select few tight ends I would play over Waller.
Johnson returned in a big way in Week 15, and saw a team-high six targets, catching four of them for 67 yards. Oh, and he scored two touchdowns. In total, it was good for 22.7 fantasy points, the second-most by a tight end on the week. It was a reminder of how well Johnson was playing before he was injured. Johnson has scored more than 12 fantasy points in four straight games. Since Week 7, he is averaging 14.6 fantasy PPG, which is elite for a tight end. It is elevated by the fact that he has scored seven touchdowns in his last six games. The floor isn’t very high if he doesn’t score a touchdown, but the volume and yardage have been better as of late, so he is even starting to elevate that. Johnson should be started moving forward.
Bonus if you need a streamer ...
Otton ran 21 routes in Week 15, the same number as Cameron Brate, but Otton was out targeted 4-1. However, Otton’s lone catch went for 21 yards. The target pendulum could swing back in Otton’s favor this week. He is the more explosive option, as well. As you know, the Cardinals struggle against tight ends. They have allowed the most fantasy PPG, catches, yards and touchdowns to the position. Brate is also a streaming option.
Sit 'Em
Kmet was a sit last week against the Eagles, and he finished with four catches for 25 yards on five targets. He has a tough matchup this week against the Bills, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends (8.9). Just like last week, he is not a must-sit, as he still brings more upside than most tight ends. But if you have Kmet and another tight end you like, go with the other tight end. For example, I have Kmet and David Njoku in a league and will sit Kmet.
Knox has seen more volume as of late, but we saw that happen earlier this season, and then he suddenly vanished again. That is still in the realm of possibilities. Plus, it is a very tough matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends (7.7). Some might not have better options, but many will. Knox is more of a TE2 this week.
Dulcich had just two targets, catching one for 11 yards in the best possible matchup a tight end could have. He probably will remain in the starting lineups of those who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. There is a chance Russell Wilson returns this week, which would make Dulcich more appealing, but the floor has been low. Tight end is getting deeper and deeper with more options returning to health. Dulcich brings some upside, but a low floor. There are better options out there.
Conklin has topped 30 yards once in his last six games. He saw just two targets last week -- the same number of touchdowns that C.J. Uzomah scored. Conklin already came with a low floor, having scored double figures just once since Week 4. But if he now has to compete for targets, especially in the red zone, with another tight end, there is no way you can trust him.