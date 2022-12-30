NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 17 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Salary: 9,000





The GQ model is the highest-priced running back on the slate for a reason. We’re in for a ceiling game, and I needed CMC in the lineup even if it meant not spending up at the quarterback position. Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley are getting the hype, but McCaffrey is the one leading the NFL in points per game since rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over in San Francisco. Now McCaffrey gets the Raiders, who are not only a friendly matchup versus running backs but are ranked last in receiving fantasy points to the position. To make matters worse, Denzel Perryman is now on IR after leading Las Vegas in tackles this season. McCaffrey is going to win plenty of people their fantasy championships this weekend. Let him win you some money.