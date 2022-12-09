NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 14 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks 

Salary: $5,900





I love Wilson more than I love myself. For some reason, DraftKings doesn’t feel the same and is still pricing him below $6,000. So let’s go right back to him after he gave us over 27 DraftKings points last week, all without scoring a touchdown. To start, no, this Buffalo defense is not as elite as it used to be. After allowing a decade-low 12 passing touchdowns last season, Buffalo has struggled at times this year, specifically over the last four weeks as the defense has given up the fifth-most passing yards per game. In his last matchup versus the Bills, Wilson had 92 receiving yards, and yes, that came while Zach Wilson was still the starter. Without Zach Wilson starting, the Jets lead the NFL in pass play percentage, most of which going to their rookie star WR. No player getting 15 targets should be priced at $5,900 the following week, especially when they average over 20 points per game as long as their quarterback’s name isn’t Zach Wilson.