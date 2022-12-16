NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Salary: $5,100





Look, I get it. Suggesting this makes me nauseous. Regardless, take away the grudge, trust the analytics and Johnson looks to be a great value. I like this because of the potential of Mitchell Trubisky starting. Which, when I say that out loud, sounds insane. But when Trubisky plays the majority of the game, Johnson has averaged over 10 targets and 14.2 points, all without a touchdown scored. Trubisky has a very low average depth of throw throughout his career, which favors Johnson’s skillset over George Pickens. This is proven by the numbers, as the Georgia rookie has received just 15 targets in four games without Pickett under center. Getting the volume that Johnson receives in a good matchup for only $5,100? Absurd. It just looks ugly when you put a face to the price. But while Johnson is sitting at $5,100, the other wideouts on the slate with over 10 targets a game sit at an average salary of $8,300. If you believe in positive regression, there’s no better case than Johnson. He currently has the most targets in a season without a score in NFL history.