NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks 

Salary: $7,200





Ja’Marr Chase is back! And yet, we’re going right back to Higgins in another smash spot. Higgins’ strengths match up well against the Chiefs defensive scheme. Joe Burrow and Higgins dominate man-coverage, specifically with Higgin’s ability to win one-on-one contested battles. The Chiefs run a high amount of man-coverage and will likely focus on Chase after he torched them for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in two games last season. With over 100 yards in his last matchup versus Kansas City, Higgins should excel again in a high passing volume day. Over his last nine complete games, Tee is averaging 88 receiving yards on nine targets with no signs of slowing down against a Chiefs secondary that is allowing the most touchdowns to wide receivers this season.