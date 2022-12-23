NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 16 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Salary: $7,700





First off, let me say this: Do not play Chubb in cash games. However, in tournament play, fire him up. Chubb will be a contrarian play because of his higher price and lower production in recent weeks. At the end of the day, Nick Chubb is still Nick Chubb. He is still the running back who leads all backs in big plays while being top five in carries and rushing touchdowns. Chubb can separate you from the pack versus a Saints defense that just allowed Tyler Allgeier to run for nearly 140 yards. It doesn’t hurt that the Saints have to travel to Cleveland, where the Browns star back averages close to seven more points per game compared to being on the road. In addition, the weather in Cleveland looks to be horrific this weekend, giving Chubb the potential of an even higher workload than normal.