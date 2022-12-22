Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers

It might not seem like it, but the 49ers and Panthers have a couple of things in common this year. Both teams employed Christian McCaffrey in 2022. And both teams have run through a trio of starting quarterbacks. That’s where the similarities end. San Francisco’s triumvirate has keyed a run of success, leading the team to a division title. Carolina’s troika has only mustered a 5-9 record with 12 touchdown passes. (Brock Purdy has six passing scores in his past three games.)





But Darnold has given this offense some life. The Panthers are 2-1 with him as a starter. He hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers, but he hasn’t killed them with mistakes, either. If there’s a chance for him to post something akin to a blowup game (in Darnoldian numbers, that is) it’s this week against the Lions. Detroit’s defense has been better against the run lately. It remains wretched against the pass. The Lions have allowed a 300-yard passer in three of their last five games -- two of those passers were Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson. Not exactly a high-powered duo. Darnold’s ceiling might only be 18 points in a run-heavy offense, but it’s more than he’s offered so far this season.