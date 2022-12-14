NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

It's been a rough go as of late for Etienne. After leaving Week 12 due to injury, Etienne has scored 10.8 fantasy PPG in his last two games combined. I wrote in the intro last week that I could not in good faith tell people to sit Etienne with six teams on bye. But with no teams on bye, coming off another dud, it is fair to say sit him. He has been struggling to get going on the ground, and it's not like the Jags throw him the ball a bunch. He has just one game with more than three targets since Week 2. Plus, he gets the Cowboys this week, who have been very stout upfront, allowing just 18.5 fantasy PPG to RBs, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. The Jags could also be chasing points, which would be a negative game script for Etienne. He is not a must-sit, but if you have options given that byes are now behind us, its fine to go in the other direction.