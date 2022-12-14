NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

Wilson is coming off his worst game with Mike White as the Jets' starter, scoring just 13.8 fantasy points. If that is the floor, Wilson is easily a must-start option. And honestly, that’s what he has become. In those three games, he has 30 targets (24 percent share) while no one else on the Jets has more than 18. He also has 39 percent of the Jets' air yards -- or 366 -- while no one else on the team even has 200. He is the Jets' passing attack and that bodes well for him this week against the Lions who have been torched by receivers. The Lions have allowed 40.8 fantasy PPG to receivers, the third-most in the NFL. Plus, they have allowed the most yards and touchdowns to receivers in the slot, which is where Wilson has run over a quarter of his routes the last three weeks. Detroit has also allowed the most yards on passes of at least 10 air yards, so Wilson should have the chance to put points up in chunks. He is a must-start option this week.