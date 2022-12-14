NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Intro

The fantasy football regular season is officially over. It is playoff time, when your next loss is your final one. The good news is, you are just three -- or two if you locked up a bye -- wins away from a championship!

The NFL bye weeks are officially behind us, meaning -- outside of an injury -- you will have your full roster at your disposal. Due to that, my biggest piece of advice in the fantasy playoffs is not to get too cute. You do not want to lose because you sat one of your regulars for a deep sleeper or anything like that. With no more byes and some teams eliminated from playoff contention, it means there will be less of a need for streamers. But don't worry, I included a streamer at each position for those in need!

The other factor with byes now behind us is that you do not need as many bench running backs and receivers. Sure, depth is still important in case of injuries, but bench spots in the playoffs should also be used to roster your top running back's backup, just in case of injury. You can also hold a defense that has a favorable matchup the next week if you have been streaming. You could also use that spot to try to block your opponent from picking someone up. Say if they have been streaming quarterbacks or something like that.