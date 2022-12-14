NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Commanders defense has been so good that I rostered two defenses in a league instead of dropping them when they were on bye last week. In the last month, only the 49ers defense has more fantasy points. The Commanders scored seven fantasy points against the Giants in their last go around, but the upside is higher than that, as we have seen in the past. Start them.
The Chiefs defense took advantage of a good matchup last week against the Broncos, scoring 15 fantasy points. That was enough to finish as the top scoring fantasy defense. This week they get an even better matchup against the Texans, who have allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to defenses in the last month (17.75). Start the Chiefs -- and even if you don’t start them in Week 16 against Seattle, hold them because they get the Broncos again in Week 17.
The Colts have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season at 11.3 per game. The last time we saw them they were giving up a boatload of points to the Cowboys defense. The Vikings defense are not a very good or healthy unit, but this about the matchup. They are in play as a streaming option.
The Falcons have ranked middle of the pack against opposing defenses, but that was with Marcus Mariota. This will be Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start. Ridder looked good in preseason and has plenty of college experience, but still, a divisional game against a defense like the Saints is a tough first spot to be in. The chance for a blowup game is here for the Saints.
Sit 'Em
The Bills scored 12 fantasy points in Week 14, their first time scoring double figures since Week 5. This week they face the Dolphins, who they scored just four fantasy points against in Miami. Plus, the Dolphins have allowed just 5.7 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. If there’s bad weather then the Bills will be back in play, but if not, sit them.
The Dolphins are a unit that have a big game here or there, but overall, they are not a unit you want to start in fantasy. That is especially true when they face Josh Allen and the Bills. The Dolphins scored just seven fantasy points when they faced each other earlier this season. Things could change if there’s bad weather, but I would stay away.
The Bucs are a tough defense, and they have the reputation of being a reliable one in fantasy football. However, this week they face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They have allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Sit the Bucs this week.
The Seahawks defense has been playing better for real life purposes, but it hasn’t translated to fantasy success. They have not reached double digits since Week 8. Plus, this week they face the Niners who have allowed just 5.2 fantasy PPG, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Even with Brock Purdy they just lit up the Bucs defense. I would stream elsewhere this week.