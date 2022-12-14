NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses

The Chiefs defense took advantage of a good matchup last week against the Broncos, scoring 15 fantasy points. That was enough to finish as the top scoring fantasy defense. This week they get an even better matchup against the Texans, who have allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to defenses in the last month (17.75). Start the Chiefs -- and even if you don’t start them in Week 16 against Seattle, hold them because they get the Broncos again in Week 17.