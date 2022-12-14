NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Njoku caught seven of nine targets for 59 yards and one touchdown in Week 14. It was good for 18.7 fantasy points, his second-most on the season. Njoku is averaging 13.5 fantasy PPG in his last eight games, which is close to elite when talking about a tight end. Njoku brings a safe floor and high ceiling at a position that lacks many options who you can trust. The Ravens rank middle of the pack against tight ends, but it's not about the matchup. It's about the weekly volume and production. Continue to start Njoku.
Schultz has averaged 12.3 fantasy PPG in games he’s played with Dak Prescott. That is very good for a tight end as the position just doesn’t have very many consistent options. The issue at times is the floor is around five fantasy points, but Schultz has the capability of approaching 20 fantasy points. Consistent volume and a high ceiling are enough to make Schultz a weekly start at the position regardless of opponent. But it helps when the opponent is in the top 10 in fantasy PPG allowed to tight ends, like the Jaguars are at 13.1. Jacksonville has also given up a bunch of production through the air as of late. Start Schultz.
Engram had the best fantasy game by a tight end in Jaguars history last week. He caught 11 of 15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns, good for 39.2 fantasy points. The week prior, he had seven targets, caught a touchdown and scored 14 fantasy points. Engram is red hot as of late and should continue to see consistent targets coming off of two big games. Understand that the floor is low, but it is with most tight ends and not many can match his upside. The Cowboys have been tough on tight ends, like they have on all positions, but given the recent production I would ride the hot hand with Engram if you needed a tight end streamer.
Dulcich saw eight targets in Week 14, after seeing eight in the game prior. Consistent volume like that at the tight end position is hard to find. And it only helps when it's in the best possible matchup for a tight end. The Cardinals have allowed the most fantasy PPG (19.29) to tight ends, as well as the most catches, yards and touchdowns. Obviously, Dulcich is better suited if Russell Wilson (concussion) can play, but he remains in play as a streamer either way because of the great matchup.
Bonus if you need a streamer ...
Knox has been very up and down. The good thing is he has six or more targets in three of his last five games. The bad thing is that he continues to be touchdown-dependent, and the floor is not very high at all. But this week he gets the Dolphins, who have allowed the fourth-highest fantasy PPG to tight ends (14.3). Plus, if there is some bad weather, that could mean more short throws, which helps Knox. If the recently signed Cole Beasley is elevated to the 53-man roster it takes some shine away, but the hope remains for a touchdown.
Sit 'Em
Kmet has been a good fantasy option since Justin Fields' emergence. However, he does have fewer than seven fantasy points in two of his last three games. This week he has a very tough matchup against the Eagles, who are in the bottom 10 in fantasy PPG allowed to tight ends (9.8). Kmet is not a must-sit. Do not sit him for some player you grabbed off the waiver wire. But it's very possible you have two tight ends in a spot with Kmet, as he was a streamer himself for much of the season. For instance, I have a league with him and Njoku, and Kmet will find himself on the bench this week. If you have another option you can trust, I would take it.
Higbee scored just 3.1 fantasy points in what was a favorable matchup on paper against the Raiders. He was only targeted three times by Baker Mayfield in his Rams debut. Plus, the Packers have allowed just 9.6 fantasy PPG to the tight end position, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Higbee was useful earlier this season, but it’s over.
After a big game in Week 13, Fant did not catch his only target last week. Fant has been featured in this article as a start and come through. But this week, he is as big of a sit as possible for a tight end going up against the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends (8.4) and have just been shutting down offenses lately. Stream elsewhere this week.
Bellinger has not topped eight fantasy points since he returned from injury. Plus, he has the toughest matchup a tight end can have against Washington. The Commanders have allowed just 8.1 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the fewest in the NFL. They’ve allowed just three touchdowns to the position all season. Do not think about streaming him this week.