NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Kmet has been a good fantasy option since Justin Fields' emergence. However, he does have fewer than seven fantasy points in two of his last three games. This week he has a very tough matchup against the Eagles, who are in the bottom 10 in fantasy PPG allowed to tight ends (9.8). Kmet is not a must-sit. Do not sit him for some player you grabbed off the waiver wire. But it's very possible you have two tight ends in a spot with Kmet, as he was a streamer himself for much of the season. For instance, I have a league with him and Njoku, and Kmet will find himself on the bench this week. If you have another option you can trust, I would take it.