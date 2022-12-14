NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

Elliott has had two of his best games of the season in the last three weeks. But he still has just topped double figures in three games this season. It's not his fault that the Eagles are always scoring touchdowns and not giving him many field goal chances, but it hurts his fantasy outlook, especially this week against the Bears, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (6.7). Plus, given how banged-up the Bears defense is, there’s a good chance Elliott doesn’t get many field goal attempts in this one. Go in another direction this week.