NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Myers is a top-five fantasy kicker and is available in a quarter of leagues. He has dropped double figures in seven of his last 11 games. He has not scored less than six points in any game in that stretch. The Seahawks offense is playing well, and it's translating to production for Myers. The 49ers are tough against kickers, but I would still start Myers.
McLaughlin scored at least seven fantasy points in each of his last four games. That is a safe floor for a kicker, but this has the chance to be a ceiling game for him. The Vikings have allowed the second most fantasy PPG to kickers (9.8). Plus, they have a banged-up defense and tend to play a bend but don’t break style. That tends to lead to field goal attempts for the Colts.
Patterson scored 12 fantasy points last week, enough to make him a top-five fantasy kicker. This week he gets the Cowboys, who have allowed the sixth most fantasy PPG to kickers (8.7). This could be a situation where the Jaguars are able to move the ball but stall before they punch it in, which leads to more kicking opportunities. Start Patterson this week.
Succop was very reliable early on, but that has changed as the Buccaneers offense has really struggled as of late. This week he gets the Bengals, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to kickers (9.8). This is a week to stream Succop.
Sit 'Em
Elliott has had two of his best games of the season in the last three weeks. But he still has just topped double figures in three games this season. It's not his fault that the Eagles are always scoring touchdowns and not giving him many field goal chances, but it hurts his fantasy outlook, especially this week against the Bears, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (6.7). Plus, given how banged-up the Bears defense is, there’s a good chance Elliott doesn’t get many field goal attempts in this one. Go in another direction this week.
Gano was a very reliable kicker early on, but he is averaging just over six fantasy PPG in his last four games. He has topped double digits just once since Week 8. And now he gets the Commanders, who have allowed just 6.8 fantasy PPG to kickers, the eighth-fewest in the NFL.
Sanders has topped double digits just twice all season. The ceiling is just not high enough to trust in the fantasy playoffs. Especially not against the Bills, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (5.9). Plus, there could be bad weather in this one. Stream elsewhere this week.
Santos has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in six straight games. Now he gets the Eagles, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (5.9). Plus, the Bears are probably going to have to be aggressive against the Eagles. It’s all a recipe to sit Santos this week.